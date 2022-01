Bitter success

The research conducted by NYBC on the chimpanzees led to successes: It contributed to the development of a hepatitis B vaccine, and a diagnostic procedure for hepatitis C. But in an interview in 2014, Betsy Brotman, the researcher who was in charge of the lab until 2005, said: "The animal rights activists were right. Chimpanzees really shouldn’t be used in experiments. I really do feel this way."