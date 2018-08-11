 Mesut Özil subdued on Arsenal return but back to doing his job | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 12.08.2018

Sports

Mesut Özil subdued on Arsenal return but back to doing his job

Mesut Özil's first competitive game since quitting the Germany team ended in defeat as Arsenal fell to Manchester City in their Premier League opener. But at least he can start to get back to being just a footballer.

Fußball Arsenal FC Manchester City Mesut Özil (Getty Images/S. Botterill)

There can be few footballers as keen to get the club season started as Mesut Özil must have been. World Cup disappointment was followed by the explosive tweets that announced his resignation from the Germany setup and the still-simmering racism and integration row that they provoked.

For a long time, Germany duty seemed a place of sanctuary for a player who, at times unfairly, became a lightening rod for criticism of an Arsenal side who stagnated so badly at the end of the Arsene Wenger era.

The situation now seems reversed, with Özil’s new club boss Unai Emery and his players offering words of support and empathy that stood in sharp contrast to his Germany teammates and many at the top of the German FA (DFB).

Early struggles despite support

"All of us want to help Mesut feel like it is his home here with us, like a family," said Emery. "As a team we support him here, we try to make sure he feels good, so he can train and perform at his best," added goalkeeper Petr Cech.

But all the love and support in the world can’t get the ball off Pep Guardiola’s masterful Manchester City side and Özil, stationed out on Arsenal’s right, barely had a touch in the opening half hour as City swarmed over their opponents.

The visitors were directed from deep by Özil’s fellow picture poser Ilkay Gündogan, who escaped from the photo furore with considerably less censure than his former teammate.  Arsenal were lucky to be only a Raheem Sterling goal down at that point.

Fußball Premier League Arsenal - Manchester City (Reuters/J. Sibley)

Ilkay Gündogan's Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday

The playmaker almost sparked the Gunners in to a goal on the counter on 33 minutes with two trademark measured passes but was spending most of his time as a supplementary right back as Arsenal struggled to cope with City’s pace out wide.

On the fringes

Özil started to see the ball as Emery’s charges started to get in to the game just before the break but a couple of misplaced passes in presentable positions brought groans from the Emirates Stadium crowd.

There were more grumblings on the hour mark as Özil took an unnecessary touch on a through ball played to Stephan Lichtsteiner and was flagged offside just as Arsenal started to get a toehold in the match. 

Almost as soon as they got that toehold it slipped away, as Bernardo Silva lashed in City's second on 64 minutes. As Arsenal made changes in search of a path back to parity Özil found himself back in his more familiar and comfortable central role. But he still cut a marginal figure, and wasted Arsenal's best chance with an uncharacteristic heavy touch. 

Özil has had better days but, in recent times, he's also had a whole lot worse. After the politics, tweets and recriminations, the 29-year-old can finally get back to just being a footballer. 

  • FC Schalke 04 Mesut Özil (Imago/Team 2)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    Wunderkind

    Özil joined the youth system of Bundesliga team Schalke in his hometown of Gelsenkirchen in 2005. His success on the international stage came early, winning the U21 European championship with Germany in 2009.

  • Werder Bremen Mesut Özil (Imago/Sven Simon)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    Bremen and beyond

    Özil's club career has not disappointed those who once described him as "the next big thing." After a falling out with Schalke over salary, Özil moved to Werder Bremen in 2008. His performances for Germany in 2010's World Cup gained the attention of Europe's best clubs. He moved to Real Madrid in 2010 and later moved to English team Arsenal for a (then) club record €50 million ($58.7 million).

  • Bambi 2010 Mesut Özil (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    Paragon of integration

    In 2010, Özil won the Bambi — Germany's top media prize — for being a shining example of German integration. A third-generation German, he has always expressed pride in his Turkish roots, while emphasizing that his life has been devoted to Germany. An observant Muslim, he posted pictures of himself making the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in 2016.

  • Mesut Özil meets Angela Merkel in a football changing room in 2010 (picture-alliance/dpa/Bundesregierung/G. Bergmann)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    King of Hearts

    Seen here meeting Chancellor Angela Merkel after defeating Turkey in 2012, the attacking midfielder has attracted legions of loyal fans for his quiet, unassuming personality and philanthropy. He would later be applauded for donating his 2014 World Cup winnings to Brazilian children in need of life-saving surgery and for meeting with Syrian refugee children in Jordan.

  • Mesut Özil holds the World Cup trophy in front of the Brandenburg Gate (picture-alliance/GES/M. Gillar)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    World Champion

    Özil started in all seven games of Germany's sucessful World Cup run in Brazil in 2014. Known as "Löw's playmaker," the midfielder has a close relationship with German national coach Joachim Löw. He ended the tournament leading in passes completed in the final third and was behind only Argentine superstar Lionel Messi in chances created.

  • Özil pictured handing a football jersey to Erdogan (picture-alliance/dpa/Uncredited/Presdential Press Service)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    Erdogan controversy

    Özil has met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan several times, most recently in May 2018, leading to a photo opportunity that many resoundingly condemned — from the political left for his apparent support of an authoritarian leader, and from the right for a perceived lack of loyalty to Germany.

  • Mesut Özil reacts during the World Cup Match between Germany and South Korea on June 27, 2018 (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    End of an era

    Germany crashed out in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia — the national team's worst performance in decades. The president of the DFB, Reinhard Grindel, attempted to deflect criticism from himself by blaming Özil's Erodgan meeting for distracting the team. Grindel's reaction drew intense criticism from German politicians and soccer fans.

  • Mesut Özil sits on a ball during a training session (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Charisius)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    'I am German when we win but an immigrant when we lose'

    In an eviscerating statement on Twitter, Özil resigned from international play in July 2018, aged 29. "I will no longer stand for being a scapegoat for his incompentence," the footballer said of Grindel. Accusing the DFB president of racism, he thanked Löw and others in the German team for their support. In total, he played 92 matches for Germany, scored 23 goals, and registered 40 assists.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


