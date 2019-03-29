 Meet Zihlo Ndlovu | Eco Africa | DW | 29.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Eco Africa

Meet Zihlo Ndlovu

Based in Johannesburg, South Africa, Zihlo presents environmental issues and solutions in southern Africa.

DW Eco Africa - Zihlo Ndlovu (DW)

A daughter of a Zimbabwean diplomat I have had the great opportunity to live in diverse countries like South Africa, Italy and the UK and travel to many countries in Europe and Africa.

After living in Europe for 11 years, I knew the time had arrived for me to return to Africa and find myself in media. I started off on radio in Zimbabwe and eventually joined Kwese TV in August 2017 as one of their pioneering presenters and have never looked back since!

My passion for all things media, traveling and meeting new people has sparked an acute interest in environmental issues and the need to raise awareness on this pertinent subject. In September 2018, I travelled to Estonia to host World Cleanup Day — a 24-hour non-stop broadcast on environmental issues touching on subjects like waste management and raising awareness about plastic.

I also enjoy working out and cooking and even hosted a culinary show for two years. I dream of one day hosting an African lifestyle and travel show that also focuses on local cuisine and waste management. That would be a dream made in media heaven!

KWESÉ TV is a DW partner

WWW links

https://kwese.com/channels/

Related content

DW Eco Africa - Zihlo Ndlovu

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 29.03.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out how to save Niger's endangered giraffes, an app to check for plastics in products, and the schools teaching kids how to farm in Uganda's capital Kampala.

DW eco@africa Sendung

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 22.03.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, houses made from plastic bottles in Nigeria, a Kenyan start-up for fresh fish, and a project in Ghana fighting to save the endangered hippo.

DW eco@africa Sendung 155

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 15.03.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out South Sudan's plastic bag ban, Uganda's primate capital of the world and saving African wild dogs in Zimbabwe.