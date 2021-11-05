Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Media freedom is protected by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. A free and independent media landscape is a fundamental characteristic of democracies. DW reports regularly on restrictions to press freedom.
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights states "Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference, and impart information and ideas through any media regardless of frontiers." Here you can find all DW content on the issue.