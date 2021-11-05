Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Media Freedom

Media freedom is protected by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. A free and independent media landscape is a fundamental characteristic of democracies. DW reports regularly on restrictions to press freedom.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights states "Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference, and impart information and ideas through any media regardless of frontiers." Here you can find all DW content on the issue.

This screengrab taken on December 28, 2020 from an undated video showing former Chinese lawyer and citizen journalist Zhang Zhan as she broadcasts via YouTube, at an unconfirmed location in China. - Zhang was jailed for four years on December 28, 2020 by a court in Shanghai for her reporting from Wuhan as the Covid-19 outbreak unfurled, her lawyer said, almost a year after details of an unknown viral pneumonia surfaced in the central China city. (Photo by Handout / YOUTUBE / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / YouTube - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVES

China: COVID citizen journalist 'close to death' in jail 05.11.2021

Zhang Zhan traveled to Wuhan in February last year to report on the chaos at the epicenter of the first coronavirus outbreak. She is on hunger strike after receiving a 4-year jail sentence for "provoking trouble."
DW Kampagne, Freedom of Information

Fighting internet censorship with fashion 04.11.2021

Introducing DW's new Uncensored Collection, designed to draw attention to freedom of information.
File photo dated July 03, 2018 of Tina Turner attending the Giorgio Armani Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/19 held in Paris, France. In a new documentary, the 81-year-old American-born Swiss singer looks back on her extraordinary journey from country girl to rock icon. It is through this two-hour documentary that the star has chosen to say her public goodbye. Photo by Aurore Marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM

Germany: Tina Turner sues over doppelgänger tribute show poster 04.11.2021

A German court has heard a case brought by American singer Tina Turner against a look-alike's tribute show. The presiding judge said he was inclined to side with a lower court's ruling upholding artistic freedom.
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - October 17, 2021 A van drives outside the stadum with picture of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in protest to the takeover of Newcastle United Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

A tribunal to fight impunity for killing journalists 03.11.2021

In more than 80% of cases involving murdered journalists, the killers are never brought to justice. A tribunal set up by press freedom NGOs wants to stop this impunity and call governments to account, as well.

This picture taken on September 1, 2020 in Paris shows covers of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo reading All of this, just for that, to be published on September 2 to mark this week's start of the trial for 14 accused in January 2015 jihadist attacks in Paris. - Twelve people, including some of France's most celebrated cartoonists, were killed on January 7, 2015, when brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi went on a gun rampage at the paper's offices. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Singapore bans book about censorship 01.11.2021

The book about censorship was banned over "offensive images," which included cartoons published in the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in 2015.

In this Feb. 13, 2015 photo a community police walks through the village of Petaquilla, in the Guerrero state of Mexico. Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, under fire from all sides, is now losing the one camp that enthusiastically voted him into office: business leaders. They're speaking publicly like never before, demanding the government do its job and enforce the rule of law. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) |

Mexican journalist dies of injuries days after being shot 01.11.2021

Mexican magazine founder Alfredo Cardoso had been kidnapped and shot several times before he was found and hospitalized. He is the ninth journalist killed in Mexico this year, and the second killed this week.

WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger Dienste, App-Icons, Anzeige auf Display von Handy, Smartphone, Detail, formatfüllend

Is Germany's spyware law a threat to press freedom? 28.10.2021

The German branch of Reporters Without Borders is mounting legal challenges to a new law the organization says endangers press freedom. The law allows intelligence agencies much greater freedom to use spyware.

'Nass Nessma' is a program that looks like Canal Plus' 'Grand Journal', on Nessma TV, partly owned by Silvio Berlusconi, during taping at studios near the capital Tunis, Tunisia, seen in August 2009. Photo by Balkis Press/ABACAPRESS.COM |

Tunisia closes TV station of president's political rival 27.10.2021

Tunisia's independent media regulator shuttered Nessma TV, owned by President Kais Saied's political rival. Quran Kareem, a religious radio station, was also closed.
Supporters hold up banners as they stage a demonstration in support of Julian Assange, outside the High Court in London, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The U.S. government is scheduled to ask Britain's High Court to overturn a judge's decision that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be sent to the United States to face espionage charges. A lower court judge refused extradition in January on health grounds, saying Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Opinion: It's well past time to free Julian Assange 27.10.2021

A London court is set to rule on whether to overturn a decision not to extradite the WikiLeaks founder to the US. Rebecca Vincent from RSF argues if the UK and the US care about media freedom, Assange needs to be freed.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi makes statements during a joint news conference with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Egypt's president is meeting with Greek officials in Athens on his first visit to the southern European nation since the two countries signed a deal demarcating maritime boundaries between them in the eastern Mediterranean. (Costas Baltas/Pool via AP) |

Egypt's el-Sissi ends state of emergency 4 years after terror attack 25.10.2021

The government had said it imposed the measure to fight terrorism, while critics said it granted President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi sweeping powers to crush dissent.
Facebook Schriftzug spiegelt sich in den Augen einer besorgt blickenden Frau mit Binärzahlen *** Facebook logo is reflected in the eyes of a worried-looking woman with binary numbers

Damaging Facebook whistleblower disclosures detailed in media reports 25.10.2021

Several media reports based on analysis of leaked internal documents include details of how Facebook's apps allegedly enabled curbs on free speech and failed to stop content connected to human trafficking.
People protest outside the Netflix building on Vine Street in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Critics and supporters of Dave Chappelle's Netflix special and its anti-transgender comments gathered outside the company's offices Wednesday, with Trans Lives Matter and Free Speech is a Right among their competing messages. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Netflix staff walk out, join trans activists to protest comedy special 21.10.2021

Dozens of Netflix employees joined protests outside the company's Los Angeles office. Counterprotesters soon showed up to push back against the rally.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des TagesFILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny wins 2021 Sakharov Prize 20.10.2021

The jailed Russian opposition leader has been awarded the European Parliament's rights prize for his efforts to challenge President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.
Logo der Organisation Amnesty International. Die Menschenrechtsorganisation Amnesty International (AI) strukturiert ihre Führung um. Fünf der sieben Mitglieder der Generaldirektion würden die Organisation bis Oktober verlassen, teilte AI am Mittwoch mit. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Amnesty warns of crackdown on free speech during COVID-19 pandemic 19.10.2021

Amnesty said that many governments had used the pandemic as an opportunity to further restrict freedom of expression. It also cited the role of social media in the spread of misinformation.
20.10.2020, Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, Frankreich, FRANCE - SAMUEL PATY S MARCH - CONFLANS SAINTE HONORINE - OCTOBER 20 2020 March in memory of Samuel Paty, Conflans Sainte Honorine, 2020 10 20. Conflans Sainte Honorine Paris region, 2020-10-20. Photograph by Olivier Marchesi Hans Lucas. Conflans Sainte Honorine France PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xOlivierxMarchesix HL_OMARCHESI_1250293

France marks 1 year since the assassination of Samuel Paty 16.10.2021

France is paying tribute to the late teacher Samuel Paty on the anniversary of his death. He was murdered by a Chechen extremist after showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a lesson on free speech.
Khin Maung Zaw, a lawyer assigned by the National League for Democracy party to represent deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, speaks to journalists in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Myanmar, Monday, May 24, 2021. Myanmar’s ousted leader, Suu Kyi, appeared in court in person Monday for the first time since the military arrested her when it seized power on Feb. 1. (AP Photo)

Myanmar issues gagging order to Aung San Suu Kyi's lawyer 15.10.2021

Khin Maung Zaw says he has been barred from publicly speaking about Aung San Suu Kyi's trial proceedings. Authorities say his communications could cause instability.
Show more articles