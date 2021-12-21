Mauritania: Camel corps boosts regional security

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Authorities in Mauritania have resurrected a 100-year-old nomadic police force to help protect local communities.
Heavily armed gangs have been stepping up raids on schools and villages in northwestern Nigeria, often taking hostages for ransom.
The director of "Timbuktu" is recognized with the Konrad Wolf Prize for his body of work, films which reflect on experiences in Mali, Mauritania or Moscow.
A convoy of gendarmes returning from a gold mine was attacked by unidentified armed men. Jihadists linked to al-Qaeda and the "Islamic State" (IS) often carry out violent acts in the country, displacing thousands.
Militants have killed almost 50 people from a convoy of civilians and soldiers in northern Burkina Faso. The sub-Saharan region has been plagued by Islamist violence.
