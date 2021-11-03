Visit the new DW website

Mats Hummels

This Bayern Munich central defender is regarded as one of the most intelligent players in German football. Prior to his return to Bayern, the national team player spent several years at Borussia Dortmund.

Mats Hummels first joined Bayern Munich at the age of seven, and made his first team debut in at the age of 19 in 2007. However, he was not able to crack the lineup on a regular basis, so he went out on loan to Dortmund at the start of 2008. After more than 200 appearances, he returned to his boyhood club in 2016. The German international was part of the 2014 World Cup-winning side.

DORTMUND, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 03: Mats Hummels of Borussia Dortmund leaves the pitch after being shown a red card by Match Referee, Michael Oliver (not pictured) during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Borussia Dortmund and AFC Ajax at Signal Iduna Park on November 03, 2021 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund undone by Mats Hummels red card 03.11.2021

Billed as a revenge game for the Bundesliga side, a refereeing decision ended up costing Borussia Dortmund the chance at a win over Ajax. Mats Hummels was controversially sent off in the first half.
30/06/2021 Fußball: EM, Pressekonferenz Deutschland.Fußball: EM, Nach dem Aus der deutschen Mannschaft gegen England, Online-Pressekonferenz. Der scheidende Bundestrainer Joachim Löw nimmt an der Pressekonferenz teil.

Joachim Löw: 'I take responsibility for Germany's early Euro 2020 exit' 30.06.2021

After 15 years, Germany head coach Joachim Löw hands over to Hansi Flick following another poor tournament. At his final press conference, Löw wished his successor well, admitted to some mistakes and took a look back.
Titel: Immer der Dateiname Fotograf: Thomas Klein (DW) Datum: 15.6.2021 Ort: Nürnberg Thema: Public Viewing beim EM-Spiel Frankreich gegen Deutschland

Euro 2020: German fans reconnect despite France loss 15.06.2021

Germany may have lost their opening game at Euro 2020. But for those able to watch the game on the big public screen this was less about a lost game of football and more about a long absent social connection.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - France v Germany - Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany - June 15, 2021 Germany's Mats Hummels and Kai Havertz look dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst

Euro 2020: Germany and Hummels caught in the eye of Pogba's French storm 15.06.2021

An own goal from returning defender Mats Hummels was enough to condemn Germany to defeat in their Group F opener against world champions France. With European champions Portugal up next, another early exit looms.
07.06.2021, Merkur Spiel-Arena, Duesseldorf, GER, DFB, Freundschaftsspiel, 2. Spieltag, Deutschland (GER) vs. Lettland (LAT/LVA), im Bild: v.l. Ilkay G?ndogan / Guendogan (Deutschland/GER #21), Antonio R?diger / Ruediger (Deutschland/GER #2), Mats Hummels (Deutschland/GER #5), Manuel Neuer Torwart (Deutschland/GER #1), Foto ? nordphoto GmbH / Meuter DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Tight at the back: Germany's Euro 2020 fate to be decided by defense 12.06.2021

Germany's choice of defensive system has long been seen as the weak point of the team. But with Mats Hummels returning and Antonio Rüdiger in great form, Joachim Löw looks set to decide on a back three.
INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - JUNE 02: Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels of Germany look on during the international friendly match between Germany and Denmark at on June 02, 2021 in Innsbruck, Austria. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Germany return of Müller and Hummels ruined by Poulsen 02.06.2021

RB Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen's late equalizer put a dampener on the Germany return of Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller. Joachim Löw's side looked good in patches but their weaknesses remain just days before Euro 2020.
26/05/2021 Blick auf den Trainingsplatz in Seefeld. Im Hintergrund die Sprungschanzen, die Toni-Seelos-Olympiaschanzen. Vorne sind die Konterfeis der Nationalspieler auf einem Sichtzaun angebracht. Die Mannschaft haelt vom 28.05.2021 bis zum 06.06.2021 das Trainingslager in Seefeld ab. GES/ Fussball/ Trainingslager der Deutschen Fussball-Nationalmannschaft in Seefeld, 26.05.2021 Football / Soccer: Trainingscamp German national Football Team, Seefeld, Tyrol, May 26, 2021

Euro 2020: Germany get to work in the mountains with lofty ambitions 01.06.2021

Germany's preparations for Euro 2020 have begun as Joachim Löw's side looks to make the most of the sun in Seefeld, Austria. With Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels returning, are Germany in with a chance again?
Bundestrainer Joachim Löw steht nach der Ankunft der ersten Spieler vor dem Hotel Nidum, in dem die deutsche Fußball-Nationalmannschaft während ihres EM-Trainingslagers in Tirol wohnt. Das Training der DFB-Auswahl vor der EM-Endrunde wird im nahegelegenen Seefeld stattfinden.

Joachim Löw putting together final pieces of Germany's Euro 2020 puzzle 31.05.2021

The European Championships will be the final act of a defining era for the German national team under Joachim Löw. The 61-year-old is looking to set plans in stone, starting with Wednesday's friendly against Denmark.
FOTOMONTAGE: Bericht:Bundestrainer Joachim Jogi LOEW,LÖW (GER) nominiert Thomas MUELLER fuer die EM Holt Loew zwei Weltmeister zurueck?-Thomas MUELLER und Mats HUMMELS offen fuer Rueckkehr zur Nationalmannschaft. Archivfoto: Schlussjubel Thomas MUELLER (Mv¢Ç_¬ÜLLER) (GER),Aktion,Jubel,Freude,Begeisterung nach Elfmeterschiessen,hi.Mats HUMMELS (GER). Viertelfinale Spiel M47, Deutschland (GER)-Italien (ITA) 6-5 i.E. am 02.07.2016 in Bordeaux,Stade Velodrome Fussball EM 2016 in Frankreich vom 10.06. - 10.07.2016. vÇ¬

Euro 2020: Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels in Germany squad 19.05.2021

Joachim Löw has recalled World Cup winners Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller for the upcoming Euros. The outgoing Germany coach has also given a rising Bayern Munich star a chance and sprung a surprise or two.
14.11.2020, Sachsen, Leipzig: Fußball: Nations League A, Gruppenphase, Gruppe 4, 5. Spieltag, Deutschland - Ukraine in der Red Bull Arena. Joachim Löw, Trainer von Deutschland, fasst an seinen Kragen. WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. Foto: Robert Michael/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Joachim Löw: Germany ready for 'regeneration' but not before Euro 2020 11.03.2021

Departing Germany head coach Joachim Löw believes the country has a bright footballing future, but he's not part of it. However, he insists he's the man to lead Germany, and perhaps some familiar faces, at Euro 2020.
Fussball, Herren, Saison 2020/21, Nations League Liga A, Gruppe 4, 5. Spieltag in Leipzig, Deutschland - Ukraine, Bundestrainer Joachim Löw Deutschland, 14.11. 2020, *** Soccer, men, season 2020 21, Nations League Liga A, Group 4, 5 Matchday in Leipzig, Germany Ukraine, national coach Joachim Löw Germany , 14 11 2020, Copyright: xMatthiasxKochx

Germany's Löw not ruling out Müller, Hummels and Boateng recall 01.03.2021

A return for the three World Cup winners to the German national team is not out of the question, Joachim Löw has revealed. He has also spoken about his players' coronavirus fears prior to the defeat to Spain in November.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - February 13, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels looks dejected after TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's scores their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Opinion: Borussia Dortmund's real problem isn't Edin Terzic 13.02.2021

Edin Terzic is under pressure after a 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim gave Dortmund five points from six games. Even with Marco Rose on the way, Dortmund's biggest issue is not the man in the dugout, DW's Matt Pearson writes.
(L-R) Germany's defender Jerome Boateng, Germany's defender Mats Hummels and Germany's forward Thomas Mueller line up to make a wall during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Germany and Mexico at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. - Germany head coach Joachim Loew dropped a bombshell on March 5, 2019 by announcing that 2014 World Cup winners Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Mueller are no longer in his plans. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Löw's Germany struggling post Müller, Hummels, Boateng era 09.11.2020

As Joachim Löw continues to resists recalling Thomas Müller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels, the Germany coach is scrambling to find a winning formula. Can he rediscover it in time for next summer's Euros?
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Group C - Germany v Northern Ireland - Commerzbank-Arena, Frankfurt, Germany - November 19, 2019 Germany's Leon Goretzka celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

Winners and losers of Germany's Euro 2020 qualifiying campaign 19.11.2019

Germany clinched qualification for EURO 2020 as winners of Group C. In a topsy-turvy qualification campaign though, which players helped or hurt their prospects in the national team’s pecking order?
COLOGNE, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 14: Niklas Suele and Mats Hummels of Germany react during the international friendly match between Germany and France at RheinEnergieStadion on November 14, 2017 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Opinion: Süle's injury leaves Löw with just one viable option 21.10.2019

Niklas Süle's injury could rule him out of Euro 2020, leaving Germany coach Joachim Löw with a conundrum. The coach needs to admit to a past mistake and recall Mats Hummels, writes DW's Janek Speight.
Fußball, Sport, UEFA, Champions League, Borussia Dortmund, FC Barcelona, Mats Hummels

Champions League: What the German clubs can learn from matchday 1 19.09.2019

The opening matchday of the 2019-20 Champions League saw a mixed bag of performances and results for the German clubs. Bayern Munich's new signings caught the eye while an old hand impressed for Borussia Dortmund.

