This Bayern Munich central defender is regarded as one of the most intelligent players in German football. Prior to his return to Bayern, the national team player spent several years at Borussia Dortmund.

Mats Hummels first joined Bayern Munich at the age of seven, and made his first team debut in at the age of 19 in 2007. However, he was not able to crack the lineup on a regular basis, so he went out on loan to Dortmund at the start of 2008. After more than 200 appearances, he returned to his boyhood club in 2016. The German international was part of the 2014 World Cup-winning side.