Queen of Belgium

Mathilde Marie-Christine Ghislaine d'Udekem d'Acoz was born into nobility on January 20, 1973. Her grandfather and her uncle were barons and her father was Count Patrick d'Udekem d'Acoz. Mathilde grew up at the family estate, Losange Castle in Villers-la-Bonne-Eau, Bastogne. Upon her marriage to Prince Philippe of Belgium, the Duke of Brabant in 1999, King Albert II of the Belgians elevated the family d'Udekem d'Acoz from the baronial to the comital rank, hereditary in the male lineage. Upon the accession of her husband, Prince Philippe, Duke of Brabant to the throne of Belgium she became the first Belgian queen consort of native Belgian nationality. The couple has four children.