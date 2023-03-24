  1. Skip to content
Cologne Bonn Airport
The airport is the second largest in Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-WestphaliaImage: Horst Galuschka/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

Man drives into pedestrians at Cologne Bonn Airport

31 minutes ago

A man reportedly drove a rental car into pedestrians in an airport parking structure. Police say he had been acting suspiciously.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PBEL

A man drove a rental car into several pedestrians in a parking garage at Cologne Bonn Airport on Friday, police said.

The motorist injured "five or six" people and collided with several vehicles. 

A police spokesperson said there were indications that the man had mental health issues.

"It appears he intentionally rammed several cars and pedestrians, who were able to jump out of his way," according to the spokesperson.

Police say the 57-year-old also injured two officers while resisting arrest. He was then taken to a Cologne hospital where he is undergoing psychological analysis before he is taken to a psychiatric hospital.

js/rc (dpa, AP, Ruters)

Ukrainian servicemen from the Special Operations Forces (OPFOR) 214 Brigade load their tank with ammunition, at an undisclosed location along the frontline north of Bakhmut, Ukraine on March 16, 2023.

Ukraine updates: Kyiv prepares for counterassault

Politics2 hours ago
