Man drives into pedestrians at Cologne Bonn Airport

A man drove a rental car into several pedestrians in a parking garage at Cologne Bonn Airport on Friday, police said.

The motorist injured "five or six" people and collided with several vehicles.

A police spokesperson said there were indications that the man had mental health issues.

"It appears he intentionally rammed several cars and pedestrians, who were able to jump out of his way," according to the spokesperson.

Police say the 57-year-old also injured two officers while resisting arrest. He was then taken to a Cologne hospital where he is undergoing psychological analysis before he is taken to a psychiatric hospital.

