 Malaysia shuts 111 schools as toxic dumping poisons hundreds | News | DW | 14.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Malaysia shuts 111 schools as toxic dumping poisons hundreds

The situation is "increasingly critical" after hundreds more children were admitted to hospital. Three suspects in the toxic dump have been arrested.

Emergency personnel wearing protective suits prepare materials for the clean up of Sungai Kim Kim river in Pasir Gudang, southern Malaysia on March 14, 2019

Malaysia has closed 111 schools after the suspected dumping of toxic waste in a nearby river hospitalized hundreds, many of them children, authorities said.

Hazardous fumes spread across Johor in the country's south last week after a truck was believed to have dumped the waste, causing symptoms including nausea and vomiting.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the situation was getting "increasingly critical” and ordered the schools to close after 500 pupils, teachers and others received treatment for inhaling the gas, with over 160 people admitted to hospital.

Initial reports suggested the poisoning was far less widespread, but as hospital admissions climbed Malik raised the number of schools to be closed from 13 on Wednesday. Up to nine people were receiving intensive care treatment.

After students and teachers first reported breathing difficulties on March 7 forcing the closure of two schools, a second wave of poisoning hit hours after the schools reopened on Monday. The next day 260 people were rushed to the hospital.

A person on a stretcher being pushed into an ambulence (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Yong)

The education minister significantly increased the number of schools that needed to close

Illegal dumping

Three men were arrested earlier this week over the dumping, with some reports claiming the poisoning to have been methane.

One of the suspects is the owner of an illegal tire recycling factory according to German agency, DPA.

The suspects are reported to face five years jail time for breaking environmental protection laws. 

ta/sms (AFP/dpa/Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

600,000 people in South Sudan said to be at risk from contaminated drinking water

The German development organization "Sign of Hope" accuses Malaysian oil giant Petronas of poisoning the drinking water of thousands of people in South Sudan. Environmental activists warn of serious consequences. (18.04.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter Registration

Sign up to DWs newsletter  

Related content

Indonesien Freilassung Siti Aisyah

Kim Jong Nam murder trial: Indonesian woman walks free 11.03.2019

Malaysian prosecutors have dropped charges against the 26-year-old accused of killing the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2017. Her co-accused is still on trial.

Ölfeld Unity - CPF Thar Jath

Contaminated drinking water in South Sudan – no solution in sight 14.11.2018

Oil production in South Sudan has poisoned the drinking water of some 600,000 people. In April, Malaysian oil and gas giant Petronas promised to take remedial action. What has happened since?

Pjotr Wersilow

Pussy Riot-linked activist hospitalized for possible poisoning 13.09.2018

Russian activist Pyotr Verzilov has been rushed to a hospital in Moscow after suddenly losing the ability to see and speak, according to Russian media. Verzilov crashed the World Cup final with Pussy Riot members.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  