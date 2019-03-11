Malaysia shuts 111 schools as toxic dumping poisons hundreds

Malaysia has closed 111 schools after the suspected dumping of toxic waste in a nearby river hospitalized hundreds, many of them children, authorities said.

Hazardous fumes spread across Johor in the country's south last week after a truck was believed to have dumped the waste, causing symptoms including nausea and vomiting.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the situation was getting "increasingly critical” and ordered the schools to close after 500 pupils, teachers and others received treatment for inhaling the gas, with over 160 people admitted to hospital.

Initial reports suggested the poisoning was far less widespread, but as hospital admissions climbed Malik raised the number of schools to be closed from 13 on Wednesday. Up to nine people were receiving intensive care treatment.

After students and teachers first reported breathing difficulties on March 7 forcing the closure of two schools, a second wave of poisoning hit hours after the schools reopened on Monday. The next day 260 people were rushed to the hospital.

Illegal dumping

Three men were arrested earlier this week over the dumping, with some reports claiming the poisoning to have been methane.

One of the suspects is the owner of an illegal tire recycling factory according to German agency, DPA.

The suspects are reported to face five years jail time for breaking environmental protection laws.

