  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
PoliticsMalaysia

Malaysia: PM Anwar thwarts opposition threat in state polls

34 minutes ago

Anwar Ibrahim was appointed as prime minister following inconclusive elections last year. His coalition has now retained control of three states, but a conservative opposition gained in popularity.

https://p.dw.com/p/4V6TM
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on August 12, 2023
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (center)Image: Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's ruling coalition has held back a challenge by an opposition alliance in the country's state elections, official results showed Sunday.

The six-state vote, held a day earlier, was widely viewed as an early referendum on Anwar, who was appointed prime minister in November last year to head a unity government after an indecisive general election.

Who won which states?

Anwar's Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition retained three states: Selangor and Penang — two of the country's riches states — alongside Negeri Sembilan, results released by the Election Commission showed.

The ruling coalition, however, lost its two-thirds majority in Selangor, as the opposition made strong inroads.

The opposition alliance Perikatan Nasional (PN) — whose key member, the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), aims to create a theocratic state in Malaysia — kept its hold on three poorer Malay heartland states of Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan.

Anwar tries to build unity

"This is the time for everyone, for all the parties, whether they win or lose, to work together to protect national peace, raise the dignity of the country and concentrate on developing Malaysia," Anwar told a news conference.

But Muhyiddin said the people had rejected Anwar's unity government as his opposition bloc won 60% of the total assembly seats.

"It is a clear sign that the people want change," he said, adding that Anwar must take moral responsibility and resign.

A voter casts her ballot for the state elections at a polling station in Selayang, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 12, 2023
Elections were held in six of Malaysia's 13 statesImage: Vincent Thian/AP Photo/picture alliance

Malaysian politics were thrown into disarray after November's general election led to an unprecedented hung Parliament.

Anwar's alliance won the most seats but failed to win a majority after many ethnic Malays threw their support behind the PN bloc and PAS emerged as the largest single party in Parliament.

At the behest of the king, rival parties came together to form Anwar's unity government.

The support of the once-dominant United Malays National Organization (UMNO) and other smaller parties gave Anwar a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Shaky alliance holds for now

Although the coalition has so far held together in a country, it is widely seen as unstable and needs stronger support from the Malay majority. 

The election results showed that the PN bloc, led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, made inroads in the three government-held states and a nearly clean sweep of seats in its three states.

Of the 245 seats contested, PN swept 146 compared to 99 by Anwar's government.

Malaysia has seen three leadership turnovers in as many years after scandal-hit prime minister Najib Razak was voted out in 2018 over massive corruption at state fund 1MDB.

PN has sought to portray itself as clean of corruption and has strongly criticized Anwar for forming an alliance with his coalition's former rival, United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), whose reputation has been tainted by graft scandals.

Since coming to power, Anwar has focused on introducing economic and institutional reforms, including reducing subsidies for the wealthy, easing listing rules for companies, and abolishing the mandatory death penalty.

mm/lo (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Maui

Hawaii Attorney General to probe Maui wildfire response

Catastrophe20 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Dr. Champane examining a patient's face

An effort to bridge Botswana's health care gap

An effort to bridge Botswana's health care gap

Society17 hours ago03:08 min
More from Africa

Asia

Students draw Buddhist paintings at Esoteric Buddhism Program at Japan's Koyasan University

Japanese universities losing battle with foreign rivals

Japanese universities losing battle with foreign rivals

Education12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

young African woman welding

Refugees overqualified and underpaid in Germany

Refugees overqualified and underpaid in Germany

Society7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man lays flowers in memory of 29-year-old Michalis Katsouris, who died from stab wounds sustained during an attack outside the AEK Athens stadium, Nea Filadelfeia, Athens, Greece, August 8, 2023

Greece seeks answers after soccer fan violence

Greece seeks answers after soccer fan violence

Soccer10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Zain Masri at her desk in Dubai, digitalizing a pattern of Palestinian embroidery

The first digital Palestinian embroidery database

The first digital Palestinian embroidery database

Society6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Dj in studio puts needle on record

How teenagers from the Bronx invented hip-hop 50 years ago

How teenagers from the Bronx invented hip-hop 50 years ago

MusicAugust 11, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Ecuador Präsidentschaftskandidat Fernando Villavicencio wurde in Quito erschossen

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

CrimeAugust 10, 202302:24 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage