Malawi: Building water pumps from electronic waste

Nature and EnvironmentAfricaMalawi: Building water pumps from electronic wasteTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentAfricaBouba Jalloh | Mirriam Kaliza10/10/2024October 10, 2024Irrigation systems are costly ventures for many in Africa. But in Malawi, one young man is using electronic waste to create cost-effective water pumps for farmers. Zack Caleb Mwale shows how he builds these water pumps in our DIY series.https://p.dw.com/p/4lbSiAdvertisement