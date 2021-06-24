Mahmud Abbas is the President of Palestine. A member of the Fatah party, he has been president since 2005.

Abbas has been a member of Fatah, the party founded by Yasser Arafat, since 1961. He was among the first members to call for talks with moderate Israelis. He has a reputation as a pragmatist and enjoys a favorable reputation in the West. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content on Mahmud Abbas.