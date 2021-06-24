Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Mahmud Abbas is the President of Palestine. A member of the Fatah party, he has been president since 2005.
Abbas has been a member of Fatah, the party founded by Yasser Arafat, since 1961. He was among the first members to call for talks with moderate Israelis. He has a reputation as a pragmatist and enjoys a favorable reputation in the West. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content on Mahmud Abbas.
Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas is hoping for a greater EU role in Middle East peace efforts amid a row with the US. But it seems unlikely he will secure concrete commitments when he meets EU foreign ministers Monday.
President Mahmud Abbas has said the Palestinian territories cannot abide by the Oslo agreement because of Israel's reluctance to commit to the deal. Israeli PM Netanyahu has condemned Abbas' speech as "deceitful."