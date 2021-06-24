Visit the new DW website

Mahmud Abbas

Mahmud Abbas is the President of Palestine. A member of the Fatah party, he has been president since 2005.

Abbas has been a member of Fatah, the party founded by Yasser Arafat, since 1961. He was among the first members to call for talks with moderate Israelis. He has a reputation as a pragmatist and enjoys a favorable reputation in the West. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content on Mahmud Abbas.

24.6.2021, Ramallah, West Bank, A demonstrator holds a picture of Nizar Banat, a Palestinian parliamentary candidate who criticised the Palestinian Authority and died after being arrested by PA security forces, during a protest in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Palestinian Authority critic Nizar Banat dies after arrest 24.06.2021

Hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets of the West Bank after Nizar Banat, a prominent critic of the Palestinian Authority, died while being arrested.
Mahmud Abbas (r), Präsident der Palästinensischen Autonomiegebiete, übergibt Nasser Hanna, Leiter der Zentralen Wahlkommission, ein Wahldekret. Die Palästinenser sollen Ende Juli nach rund 15 Jahren einen neuen Präsidenten wählen. Amtsinhaber Abbas unterzeichnete heute ein entsprechendes Dekret, worin der Abstimmungstermin auf den 31. Juli festgelegt wurde. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Abbas decrees first Palestinian elections in over 15 years 15.01.2021

Voters in Palestine are now set to take part in three separate elections between May and August this year. The polls could pose a threat to President Mahmud Abbas. Islamist Hamas party has welcomed the decision.
22.12.2017 +++ Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas gestures as he speaks during a joint press conference with French president following their meeting at the Elysee presidential Palace, in Paris, on December 22, 2017. Abbas visits France in the hopes that France takes a leading role in opposing the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israels capital. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Francois Mori (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS MORI/AFP/Getty Images)

Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas seeks EU support in response to US Jerusalem move 22.01.2018

Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas is hoping for a greater EU role in Middle East peace efforts amid a row with the US. But it seems unlikely he will secure concrete commitments when he meets EU foreign ministers Monday.
BETHLEHEM, WEST BANK - DECEMBER 7: Israeli security forces intervene protesters during a demonstration against the U.S. President Donald TrumpÄôs recognition of Jerusalem as IsraelÄôs capital, in Bethlehem, West Bank on December 7, 2017. Mamoun Wazwaz / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Israel prepares for 'Day of Rage' over Trump's Jerusalem decision 08.12.2017

Israel is preparing for further unrest after Palestinian factions called for a "Day of Rage." A wave of protest followed US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Workers and buldozers work at a construction site on April 14, 2016 in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev near the West Bank city of Ramallah. Israel has approved plans for more than 200 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank, adding to a sharp increase in settlement projects so far this year, Israeli campaigners said.Israel's government disputed the claim, saying nearly all approvals involved upgrading existing structures and not new construction, without providing a more detailed breakdown. Settlements are considered illegal under international law and are seen as major stumbling blocks to peace efforts since they are built on land the Palestinians see as part of their future state. According to Peace Now and Israeli media, the new plans call for additional homes in a range of settlements. They include Har Brakha (54 units) near Nablus in the northern West Bank; Revava (17), also in the northern West Bank; Ganei Modiin (48), northwest of Jerusalem; Tekoa (34), south of Jerusalem; and Givat Zeev (76), north of Jerusalem. / AFP / THOMAS COEX (Photo credit should read THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images) +++ (C) Getty Images/AFP/T. Coex

Russia proposes Israel-Palestine talks amid Abbas spy claims 08.09.2016

The Kremlin has said it will host leaders from Israel and Palestine for peace talks. The proposal comes shortly after Israeli academics accused Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas for being a Soviet spy.
17.4.2016 *** Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on April 17, 2016. / AFP / POOL / Sebastian Scheiner (Photo credit should read SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/AFP/Getty Images) Copyright: Getty Images/AFP/S. Scheiner

Netanyahu rejects French peace talks, offers Abbas meeting in Paris 23.05.2016

Israel's Prime Minister has rejected a French peace initiative during a meeting with France's Valls. Instead, the leader has offered to hold direct talks with Palestine's president Abbas in Paris.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) shakes hands with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas before their meeting in Athens on December 21, 2015. Last week, the Greek parliament's foreign affairs committee unanimously approved a motion to recognise Palestine. / AFP / ARIS MESSINIS (Photo credit should read ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Greek parliament votes to officially recognize Palestine 22.12.2015

All parliamentary parties in Greece have voted in favor of recognizing Palestine. Greek lawmakers adopted the resolution in a special session which was attended by Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas.
28.09.2015+++ Israeli security forces stand guard at one of the main entrances of the Al Aqsa mosque as Palestinians throws firebombs from inside the mosque, during clashes on September 28, 2015, in Jerusalems old city. New clashes broke out between Israeli police and Palestinians at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam, is also the most sacred place in Judaism, with further trouble feared in the week ahead as Jews celebrate the Sukkot holiday. AFP PHOTO / THOMAS COEX (Photo credit should read THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images)

Palestinian President Abbas accuses Israel of 'escalation' 05.10.2015

Mahmoud Abbas has criticized Israel's heightened security measures banning Palestinians from Jerusalem's Old City. Benjamin Netanyahu's plans were announced after two Israelis were killed by a Palestinian.
30.9.2015 *** Bildunterschrift:Media gather during the Palestinian flag raising ceremony in the Rose garden during the 70th Session of the UN General Assembly September 30, 2015 in New York. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Palestinian President Abbas withdraws from Oslo peace agreement with Israel 30.09.2015

President Mahmud Abbas has said the Palestinian territories cannot abide by the Oslo agreement because of Israel's reluctance to commit to the deal. Israeli PM Netanyahu has condemned Abbas' speech as "deceitful."
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed (WEST BANK - Tags: POLITICS)

Optimistic Kerry meets with both Abbas and Netanyahu on peace talks 06.11.2013

US Secretary of State John Kerry has met with Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas with the aim of reviving faltering peace talks. Despite diplomatic setbacks, Kerry has said he is hopeful that tensions can be overcome.
Israeli settlers wrapped in a tallit, or prayer shawl, pray in front of their houses in the Ulpena neighbourhood of Beit El settlement in the Israeli occupied Palestinian West Bank, on June 26, 2012, prior to evacuating the houses by agreement with Israeli government. Israel began evicting the residents of Beit El's Ulpana neighborhood in the Beit El settlement early this morning, under a plan which will see 33 families evacuated to a temporary neighborhood prepared inside a military base. AFP PHOTO/MENAHEM KAHANA (Photo credit should read MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/GettyImages)

Israel gives preliminary approval to more settlements 09.05.2013

Israeli officials have approved plans to build nearly 300 housing units in the occupied West Bank. The move has drawn sharp criticism from Palestinians who say the decision will halt renewed peace efforts.
US proposals for Israeli, Palestinian peace are 'indefensible,' says Israel's prime minister.

Israeli PM firmly rejects Obama's Mideast peace plan 21.05.2011

The Israeli PM has rejected President Barack Obama's proposals for an Middle East peace deal, describing territory concessions as "indefensible." But compromise wasn't ruled out during the strained talks in Washington.

Hamas-Fatah II 18.05.2006

In the Palestinian territories the power struggle between the Hamas-led government and the more moderate Fatah faction of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas is edging closer to open conflict.
Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas' apparent choice for prime minister, center, waves, as he greets lawmakers inside the Palestinian parliament in Gaza City, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2006. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday asked Hamas to form the next Palestinian government, but demanded that the Islamic militants recognize existing peace deals and fall in line with his moderate policies, including negotiations with Israel. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Hamas-led Parliament Rejects Negotiations with Israel 18.02.2006

Hamas leaders distanced themselves from calls by Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas for a negotiated settlement to the conflict with Israel while stressing that differences would be resolved through dialogue.
Palästinensische Sicherheitskräfte bewachen am Dienstag (14.02.2006) in Ramallah den Konvoi der deutschen Delegation, während sich Bundesaußenminister Steinmeier mit dem palästinensischen Außenminister Nasser Al-Kidwa zu einem Gespräch trifft. Steinmeier befindet sich auf einer zweitägigen Reise durch den Nahen Osten. Foto: Peer Grimm dpa +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Steinmeier Defends EU Stance on Hamas 14.02.2006

On his Middle East tour, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier defended Europe's refusal to sit down with Hamas, while Palestinian leaders urged the international community to continue providing aid.

Germany Calls for Bigger US Role in Mideast 18.01.2005