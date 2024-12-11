Mahima Kapoor

Mahima began her career in 2016 as a financial journalist after attaining degrees in economics and journalism. She closely worked with breaking news and social media teams, immersing herself in the fast news cycles.

Five years in, she went on to write long-form stories on Big Tech and tech policy in India.

At DW, she has focused on politics, climate change and social impact reporting. Proficient in several Indian languages, Mahima has a keen interest in telling the stories of underrepresented and unheard communities.

When not writing, Mahima is generally found painting.