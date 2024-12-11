  1. Skip to content
Mahima Kapoor

Digital journalist based in New Delhi

Mahima is a news writer, social media journalist and reporter for DW Asia, focusing on stories in and around India.

Mahima began her career in 2016 as a financial journalist after attaining degrees in economics and journalism. She closely worked with breaking news and social media teams, immersing herself in the fast news cycles. 

Five years in, she went on to write long-form stories on Big Tech and tech policy in India. 

At DW, she has focused on politics, climate change and social impact reporting. Proficient in several Indian languages, Mahima has a keen interest in telling the stories of underrepresented and unheard communities. 

When not writing, Mahima is generally found painting.

Featured stories by Mahima Kapoor

A person dressed as an internet hacker is seen with binary code displayed on a laptop screen

Why online scams are on the rise in India

Thousands of Indians are being scammed by digital fraudsters daily, sometimes wiping out their entire life savings.
CrimeNovember 12, 2024
A man inspects a lab-frown diamond

How Ukraine war killed hope in India's 'Diamond City'

Due to sanctions on Russian diamonds, workers in India's Surat are facing a staggering crisis with no end in sight.
BusinessAugust 21, 2024
Hiten Noonwal, an artist and a cross-dresser in New Delhi, India

Cross-dressers in India challenge norms, find fulfilment

A cross-dresser tells DW about the challenges they have faced when expressing themselves.
SocietySeptember 26, 202303:23 min
Stories by Mahima Kapoor

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 2016 BRICS Summit

Can India navigate a China-dominated BRICS?

A notable commonality among BRICS members is their economic ties with China. So, where does this leave India?
PoliticsOctober 8, 2024
Farmers gear up for the day's sit in protest in the early hours of the morning at Shambhu border, Haryana

Can India's farmers keep up their fight against PM Modi?

Despite political obstacles and personal sacrifices, farmers in northern India are determined to continue their protest.
PoliticsJuly 3, 2024
Voters attend an election rally in New Delhi, India on May 8, 2024

India elections: Race reaches a divided New Delhi

DW delves into campaigns, promises and what locals in the constituency of northeast Delhi are looking for in a leader.
PoliticsMay 20, 2024
BJP supporters wave with banners showing Narendra Modi behind them

India: What is wrong with how political parties are funded?

India has banned anonymous donations via electoral bonds, but politicians have other murky tools to raise money.
PoliticsMarch 8, 2024
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron leave after witnessing the Republic day parade, in New Delhi, India

Is Modi's India really a friend to the world?

Vishwamitra,' a term that translates to 'friend of the world,' has emerged as a buzzword of India's government.
PoliticsFebruary 5, 2024
A woman cools off with cold bottles of water, distributed by the hellenic red cross organization in Athens

2023 was hottest year on record, says new EU report

A new EU report confirms 2023 as the warmest calendar year in global temperature data records going back to 1850.
ClimateJanuary 9, 2024
