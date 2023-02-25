  1. Skip to content
CatastropheTurkey

Magnitude-5.5 earthquake strikes central Turkey

18 minutes ago

The quake struck 350 kilometers west of the region that was hit by two massive seismic disasters earlier this month. The death toll from the earlier disaster has surpassed 50,000.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NyLE

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Central Turkey on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seiismological Center (EMSC) said. 

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), EMSC said, while the local AFAD disaster agency said it occurred at 1.27 p.m. local time (1027 GMT).

The Kandilli earthquake monitoring center said the epicenter was located in the district of Bor, in the province of Nigde.

Nidge is some 350 kilometers (217 miles) west of the Turkish-Syrian border region that was struck by two major quakes on February 6.

Mayor Emrah Ozdemir told state broadcaster TRT that no damage was reported yet.

Teams are on site to assess the aftermath, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay wrote on Twitter.

Prior to this, at least seven tremors over magnitude 4 had been recorded since Friday evening in Turkey, including the quake-hit south, according to AFAD.

More than 9,500 aftershocks have followed the devastating 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes three weeks ago that left more than 50,000 people dead in Turkey and Syria.

AFAD's Orhan Tatar told reporters in Ankara that tremors are expected to continue for the next two years.

A series of tremors were also recorded in war-torn Syria and neighboring Iraq on Saturday.

Turkey-Syria quakes: Death toll passes 50,000

At least 44,000 of the deaths were recorded in Turkey alone, according to AFAD.

More than 173,000 buildings were destroyed or damaged and nearly two million locals were made homeless, according to government data.

In Syria, 5,900 deaths have been reported so far, although a war monitor has said that 6,760 people have died.

The February 6 disasters are expected to have cost Turkey some $84 billion (€79 billion).

mm/ar (dpa, Reuters)

