 Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina declared winner in presidential runoff | News | DW | 27.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina declared winner in presidential runoff

The electoral commission has announced the provisional result despite allegations by his opponent Marc Ravalomanana of electoral fraud. The country's highest court has nine days to decide whether to confirm the win.

Andry Rajoelina (picture-alliance/AP/K. Dhanji)

Former Madagascan president Andry Rajoelina is set to return to power after beating rival Marc Ravalomanana in last week's highly contested runoff vote, according to provisional results published Thursday by the electoral commission.

Rajoelina won more than 55 percent of the vote against 44 percent for Ravalomanana, it said.

The constitutional court now has nine days to declare the final election results.

The December 19 runoff between two former heads of state and bitter rivals saw a turnout of just 48 percent.

The two faced off for the first time since Rajoelina replaced Ravalomanana in 2009, forced from power following political turmoil.

Marc Ravalomanana (Getty Images/AFP/Rijasolo)

Rajoelina's rival Marc Ravalomanana could now contest the result of the December 19 runoff

Electoral fraud complaints from both sides

Both had said they would accept the runoff election's results, but Ravalomanana has denounced what he called "massive fraud." 

Electoral commission chief Hery Rakotomanana said "efforts were made to respond" to concerns raised by both candidates which included a review of the counting software.

The two-round election was plagued by mutual accusations of vote-rigging in a country with a long history of instability.

Read more: Madagascar: Pre-trial detainees held in 'life-threatening conditions'

They each spent lavishly on campaigning, with promises and handouts distributed liberally to voters.

The Indian Ocean island nation has a population of around 25 million people and is among Africa’s poorest. About 80 percent of the population lives on less than $2 per day.

Watch video 03:02
Now live
03:02 mins.

Improving access to clean water in Madagascar

mm/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Madagascar votes in electoral battle between ex-presidents

Polling stations in Madagascar have opened in a runoff presidential election that pits two former leaders — and rivals — against each other. Analysts have warned that the battle could revive instability in the country. (19.12.2018)  

One dead, dozens injured in Madagascar football stadium stampede

One person has been killed and a further 40 injured in a stampede ahead of an African Nations Cup qualifier between Madagascar and Senegal. It is the latest in a worrying series of stadium deaths in recent years. (09.09.2018)  

'We need nature, but nature doesn't need us'

Belgium-based singer Lala Njava's native Madagascar is facing a barrage of environmental problems threatening its unique biodiversity. She tells DW why she's made it her mission to alert people to the dangers. (19.11.2018)  

Andry Rajoelina plans political comeback in Madagascar

After taking over power in 2009 following a military coup, Andry Rajoelina was prevented from running for the presidency in 2013. In an exclusive interview with DW, he talks about his candidacy for 2018. (07.08.2018)  

A cucumber farm at the bottom of the sea

Greenhouses are not the only place that cucumbers grow. The waters around Madagascar have proved fertile ground for the ocean variety. (03.07.2018)  

Madagascar: Pre-trial detainees held in 'life-threatening conditions'

A new report from Amnesty International has revealed up to 52 pre-trial detainees died in prison last year while awaiting trial in "appalling" conditions. DW spoke with one of the report's authors about the findings. (23.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Improving access to clean water in Madagascar  

Related content

Stichwahl in Madagaskar

Madagascar votes in electoral battle between ex-presidents 19.12.2018

Polling stations in Madagascar have opened in a runoff presidential election that pits two former leaders — and rivals — against each other. Analysts have warned that the battle could revive instability in the country.

Madagaskar Wahlen Plakate in Antananarivo

Disillusionment overshadows Malagasy elections 06.11.2018

Malagasy head to the polls on Wednesday to elect a new president. In one of the world's poorest countries, campaign expenditure rather than policy is set to decide the outcome.

Antanarivo, der ehemalige Präsident von Madagaskar, Andry Rajoelina

Andry Rajoelina plans political comeback in Madagascar 07.08.2018

After taking over power in 2009 following a military coup, Andry Rajoelina was prevented from running for the presidency in 2013. In an exclusive interview with DW, he talks about his candidacy for 2018.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 