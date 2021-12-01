 Lucky Luke turns 75 | All media content | DW | 07.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

Lucky Luke turns 75

The adventures of the cowboy who shoots faster than his shadow and scares card cheaters have enthralled readers for 75 years.

  • Cover of cartoon book Western von Gestern, 2 cowboys in a desert

    Back to the roots

    The poor lonesome cowboy first appeared on December 7, 1946 in weekly Franco-Belgian cartoon magazine Spirou. A 75th anniversary issue, "Yesterday's Westerns," looks back at the origins and includes the two very first Lucky Luke adventures drawn by Belgian illustrator Morris, previously unpublished. The current Lucky Luke cartoonist, French illustrator Achde, designed the cover.

  • Two cartoon cowboys shake hands

    The early Lucky Luke

    "I didn't have a style then," Morris said of his early work. "It was kind of a mix of Herge with a lot of Walt Disney and a dash of Max Fleischer, because Popeye influenced me a lot. It was thanks to Joseph [Gillain] that I was actually able to develop a more or less recognizable style." Gillain was a fellow Belgian comic artist who mentored younger cartoonists, working with them in his studio.

  • Lucky Luke sits on a gun, blade of grass between his lips.

    Cool and collected: Lucky Luke

    In the Wild West, a hero never shows fear or weakness. Lucky Luke had untold adventures in the course of his 75-year history, and he met quite a few individuals that really lived in the American West. But most of all he grappled with the Daltons, the four criminal brothers who always manage to break out of prison.

  • Jolly Jumper white cartoon horse.

    Jolly Jumper, trusty steed

    Jolly Jumper is Lucky Luke's reliable partner. In 1946, Morris had his "lonesome cowboy" ride across the prairie for the first time on his dappled horse. The amazing animal can make tea, balance on a tightrope and, sometimes, even talk. He often helps the cowboy get out of tight spots. In the early German translations, the horse was called Rosa.

  • Lucky Luke and Jolly Jumper play chess.

    Perfect pair

    Jolly Jumper also plays chess. When he talks to Lucky Luke, you get the feeling he doesn't take the cowboy all that seriously. His job is to watch out for him and make sure he is safe. In the process, he delights the reader with sarcastic remarks and wry comments.

  • Lucky Luke on Jolly Jumper, shot at with arrows.

    Lucky Luke and the Native Americans

    Occasional encounters with Native Americans are not always friendly, sometimes the cowboy ends up tied to a stake. But mostly, he greets them, right hand raised, with "Hugh!" In the 1947 "Dick Digger's Gold Mine," Lucky Luke meets a Native American for the first time.

  • Lucky Luke on Jolly Jumper in desert countryside, followed by more Lucky Luke figures on Jolly Jumper horses.

    The Wild West

    After he met the makers of "Mad" magazine, founded in 1952, in New York, Morris' comics increasingly became parodies of Western films. The Belgian illustrator had moved to the US in 1948, and for six years he traveled the country from the East Coast to California, as well as Mexico. He also set up an extensive archive about the pioneers in the American West in the second half of the 19th century.

  • Lucky Luke with a slingshot aimed at a rattler walks across desert.

    Lucky Luke in the desert

    Morris profited greatly from his collection even after he returned to Belgium in 1954. He drew desert plains with cacti and rattlesnakes, redwood trees and the mighty Mississippi, the snow-covered Chilcoot Pass to the Klondike, canyons with bizarre rock formations, booming gold mining towns and ghost towns deserted after the gold rush.

  • A hand draws a Lucky Luke character on paper with a pen

    Next generation

    Morris wrote the Lucky Luke stories until 1955, when Rene Goscinny, author of the Asterix comics series, replaced him. After Goscinny died in 1977, the cowboy comics had various authors. Since 2002, the stories have been designed by French cartoonist Achde, and since 2016, the albums are scripted by Jul.

  • Cover of Lucky Luke album Torches in the Cotton Field show cowboy and black sheriff in a cotton field

    Lucky Luke battles racism

    Lucky Luke has developed over time. One of the most striking changes: Since 1983, he no longer casually has a cigarette dangling from his lips, but just a straw. And in the 99th book, he takes a political stand: Because 25% of the cowboys are said to have been Black, a Black sheriff appears for the first time in "Torches in the Cotton Field."

  • Photo of filming of Lucky Luke movie, one man in the middle, surrounded by 4 pointing guns at him. (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Lucky Luke movie

    The comics inspired several films. In the 2004 film "The Daltons vs. Lucky Luke," German actor Til Schweiger starred as Lucky Luke, the cowboy who invariably always wears the same outfit. A gang with the family name Dalton actually existed in the Wild West: the brothers Bob, Burr, Bill and Emmet. Time and again, comic after comic, Lucky Luke takes down these outlaws.


  • Cover of cartoon book Western von Gestern, 2 cowboys in a desert

    Back to the roots

    The poor lonesome cowboy first appeared on December 7, 1946 in weekly Franco-Belgian cartoon magazine Spirou. A 75th anniversary issue, "Yesterday's Westerns," looks back at the origins and includes the two very first Lucky Luke adventures drawn by Belgian illustrator Morris, previously unpublished. The current Lucky Luke cartoonist, French illustrator Achde, designed the cover.

  • Two cartoon cowboys shake hands

    The early Lucky Luke

    "I didn't have a style then," Morris said of his early work. "It was kind of a mix of Herge with a lot of Walt Disney and a dash of Max Fleischer, because Popeye influenced me a lot. It was thanks to Joseph [Gillain] that I was actually able to develop a more or less recognizable style." Gillain was a fellow Belgian comic artist who mentored younger cartoonists, working with them in his studio.

  • Lucky Luke sits on a gun, blade of grass between his lips.

    Cool and collected: Lucky Luke

    In the Wild West, a hero never shows fear or weakness. Lucky Luke had untold adventures in the course of his 75-year history, and he met quite a few individuals that really lived in the American West. But most of all he grappled with the Daltons, the four criminal brothers who always manage to break out of prison.

  • Jolly Jumper white cartoon horse.

    Jolly Jumper, trusty steed

    Jolly Jumper is Lucky Luke's reliable partner. In 1946, Morris had his "lonesome cowboy" ride across the prairie for the first time on his dappled horse. The amazing animal can make tea, balance on a tightrope and, sometimes, even talk. He often helps the cowboy get out of tight spots. In the early German translations, the horse was called Rosa.

  • Lucky Luke and Jolly Jumper play chess.

    Perfect pair

    Jolly Jumper also plays chess. When he talks to Lucky Luke, you get the feeling he doesn't take the cowboy all that seriously. His job is to watch out for him and make sure he is safe. In the process, he delights the reader with sarcastic remarks and wry comments.

  • Lucky Luke on Jolly Jumper, shot at with arrows.

    Lucky Luke and the Native Americans

    Occasional encounters with Native Americans are not always friendly, sometimes the cowboy ends up tied to a stake. But mostly, he greets them, right hand raised, with "Hugh!" In the 1947 "Dick Digger's Gold Mine," Lucky Luke meets a Native American for the first time.

  • Lucky Luke on Jolly Jumper in desert countryside, followed by more Lucky Luke figures on Jolly Jumper horses.

    The Wild West

    After he met the makers of "Mad" magazine, founded in 1952, in New York, Morris' comics increasingly became parodies of Western films. The Belgian illustrator had moved to the US in 1948, and for six years he traveled the country from the East Coast to California, as well as Mexico. He also set up an extensive archive about the pioneers in the American West in the second half of the 19th century.

  • Lucky Luke with a slingshot aimed at a rattler walks across desert.

    Lucky Luke in the desert

    Morris profited greatly from his collection even after he returned to Belgium in 1954. He drew desert plains with cacti and rattlesnakes, redwood trees and the mighty Mississippi, the snow-covered Chilcoot Pass to the Klondike, canyons with bizarre rock formations, booming gold mining towns and ghost towns deserted after the gold rush.

  • A hand draws a Lucky Luke character on paper with a pen

    Next generation

    Morris wrote the Lucky Luke stories until 1955, when Rene Goscinny, author of the Asterix comics series, replaced him. After Goscinny died in 1977, the cowboy comics had various authors. Since 2002, the stories have been designed by French cartoonist Achde, and since 2016, the albums are scripted by Jul.

  • Cover of Lucky Luke album Torches in the Cotton Field show cowboy and black sheriff in a cotton field

    Lucky Luke battles racism

    Lucky Luke has developed over time. One of the most striking changes: Since 1983, he no longer casually has a cigarette dangling from his lips, but just a straw. And in the 99th book, he takes a political stand: Because 25% of the cowboys are said to have been Black, a Black sheriff appears for the first time in "Torches in the Cotton Field."

  • Photo of filming of Lucky Luke movie, one man in the middle, surrounded by 4 pointing guns at him. (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Lucky Luke movie

    The comics inspired several films. In the 2004 film "The Daltons vs. Lucky Luke," German actor Til Schweiger starred as Lucky Luke, the cowboy who invariably always wears the same outfit. A gang with the family name Dalton actually existed in the Wild West: the brothers Bob, Burr, Bill and Emmet. Time and again, comic after comic, Lucky Luke takes down these outlaws.


More in the Media Center

Meet the Germans hits the road to find out more about the Germans and their cars.

The Autobahn, cars and driving in Germany 01.12.2021

Rachel Stewart is back with more English words that have been given a new meaning in Germany.

English words the Germans use wrongly: Part 2 17.11.2021

Rachel Stewart takes a look at some English words that have taken on a whole new meaning in Germany.

English words the Germans use wrongly 10.11.2021

From cake forks to tiny homes and BYO kitchens — join Rachel Stewart for a snoop around a typical German home.

German homes and how the Germans live 20.10.2021

Read also

Oct 19, 2005 - Frankfurt, GERMANY - The Frankfurt Book Fair 2005: French comic book artist, and scriptwriter ALBERT UDERZO, best known for his work on the Asterix series, pictured after internet chat themed Asterix - European of the 21st Century . The Frankfurt Book Fair story dates back as far as the Middle Ages, when Johannes Gutenberg first invented movable type just a few miles down the road. Today, the Frankfurt Book Fair is the world s largest book fair. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAkg1_ 20051019_olc_kg1_126 Copyright: xStefanxOelsnerx OCT 19 2005 Frankfurt Germany The Frankfurt Book Fair 2005 French Comic Book Artist and scriptwriter Albert Uderzo Best known for His Work ON The Asterix Series Pictured After Internet Chat themed Asterix European of The 21st Century The Frankfurt Book Fair Story Dates Back As Far As The Middle ages When John Gutenberg First invented Movable Type Just a few Miles Down The Road Today The Frankfurt Book Fair IS The World S Largest Book Fair PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ZUMAkg1_ 20051019_olc_kg1_126 Copyright xStefanxOelsnerx

'Asterix' illustrator and co-creator Albert Uderzo dies 24.03.2020

The illustrator of the world-famous Asterix comics, Albert Uderzo, has died at the age of 92, his family confirmed Tuesday.

Bildergalerie Black-Heroes | 3er Kombo Nur zur einmaligen Nutzung!

A brief history of Black superheroes in comics 06.07.2020

Before the Marvel Comics film "Black Panther" became a box office hit, superheroes were almost always white. A look back at how Black characters emerged.