Luc Besson is an acclaimed French film director, producer and screenwriter, and a representative of the movement "cinéma du look."

Born in Paris in 1959, Besson first wanted to become a marine biologist, but an early diving accident left him unable to dive. Among Besson's well-known works are "Subway" (1985) and "The Big Blue" (1988), "Nikita" (1990), as well as the acclaimed films "Léon: The Professional" (1994), "The Fifth Element" (1997), "The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc" (1999), and "Lucy" (2014). In his early works, Besson is seen as an important representative of "cinéma du look," a highly visual style of filmmaking from the 1980s.