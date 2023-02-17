Living with Diabetes

DW takes a look at how the autoimmune disease Type 1 diabetes affects the lives of those affected. Plus: How Type 2 diabetes can be prevented with a healthy lifestyle.
https://p.dw.com/p/4NdyL
Advertisement
How the pancreas works
It produces digestive juices and regulates blood sugar. Find out what make the pancreas so important.
Fully automated insulin dosing
Type 1 diabetics need to keep a constant eye on their blood sugar and insulin levels. New technology can do this automatically.
Living life to the fullest - despite diabetes
Table tennis champion and mother Kathi Korn hopes to inspire other Type 1 diabetics with her story.
How Type 2 diabetes develops
Consuming too much sugar is bad for you and can make you ill in the long run -- as the tale of Kasper the Sugar Addict shows.
Insulin alternatives
Insulin injections are not always the best way to treat Type 2 diabetes. So what are the alternatives?
Strength training to help manage diabetes
Building muscle mass helps with insulin resistance. That's why strength training can help diabetics to manage their condition.
Increasing hip flexibility
This exercise will keep your hips flexible and strengthen your glutes, thighs and hamstrings.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 18.02.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 19.02.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 20.02.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 22.02.2023 – 06:30 UTC
THU 23.02.2023 – 22:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5
DW Deutsch+
SAT 18.02.2023 – 09:30 UTC
WED 22.02.2023 – 06:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3