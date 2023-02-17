Living with Diabetes

DW takes a look at how the autoimmune disease Type 1 diabetes affects the lives of those affected. Plus: How Type 2 diabetes can be prevented with a healthy lifestyle.

Image: DW

How the pancreas works

It produces digestive juices and regulates blood sugar. Find out what make the pancreas so important.

Image: RBB

Fully automated insulin dosing

Type 1 diabetics need to keep a constant eye on their blood sugar and insulin levels. New technology can do this automatically.

Image: SWR

Living life to the fullest - despite diabetes

Table tennis champion and mother Kathi Korn hopes to inspire other Type 1 diabetics with her story.

Image: WDR

How Type 2 diabetes develops

Consuming too much sugar is bad for you and can make you ill in the long run -- as the tale of Kasper the Sugar Addict shows.

Image: Marko Prpic/PIXSELL/picture alliance

Insulin alternatives

Insulin injections are not always the best way to treat Type 2 diabetes. So what are the alternatives?

Image: Felix Kästle/dpa/picture alliance

Strength training to help manage diabetes

Building muscle mass helps with insulin resistance. That's why strength training can help diabetics to manage their condition.

Image: DW

Increasing hip flexibility

This exercise will keep your hips flexible and strengthen your glutes, thighs and hamstrings.

