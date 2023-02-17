  1. Skip to content
Diabetis Insulin Zuckerkrankheit Symbolbild
Image: Marko Prpic/PIXSELL/picture alliance

Living with Diabetes

9 minutes ago

DW takes a look at how the autoimmune disease Type 1 diabetes affects the lives of those affected. Plus: How Type 2 diabetes can be prevented with a healthy lifestyle.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NdyL
DW In good shape | Explainer Bauchspeicheldrüse
Image: DW

How the pancreas works

It produces digestive juices and regulates blood sugar. Find out what make the pancreas so important.

 

 

 

DW In good shape | AID-System
Image: RBB

Fully automated insulin dosing

Type 1 diabetics need to keep a constant eye on their blood sugar and insulin levels. New technology can do this automatically.

 

 

 

DW In good shape | Diabetes-Mutmacherin
Image: SWR

Living life to the fullest - despite diabetes

Table tennis champion and mother Kathi Korn hopes to inspire other Type 1 diabetics with her story.

 

 

 

DW In good shape | Zuckerkaspar
Image: WDR

How Type 2 diabetes develops

Consuming too much sugar is bad for you and can make you ill in the long run -- as the tale of Kasper the Sugar Addict shows.

 

 

 

Insulin alternatives

Insulin injections are not always the best way to treat Type 2 diabetes. So what are the alternatives?

 

 

 

Neblige Landschaften in Deutschland
Image: Felix Kästle/dpa/picture alliance

Strength training to help manage diabetes

Building muscle mass helps with insulin resistance. That's why strength training can help diabetics to manage their condition.

 

 

 

DW In good shape | Aurelia 19 Beine und Rücken
Image: DW

Increasing hip flexibility

This exercise will keep your hips flexible and strengthen your glutes, thighs and hamstrings.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 18.02.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 19.02.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 20.02.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 22.02.2023 – 06:30 UTC
THU 23.02.2023 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

SAT 18.02.2023 – 09:30 UTC
WED 22.02.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

