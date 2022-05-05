Visit the new DW website

Living Planet

Every Thursday, a new episode of the prize-winning, half-hour radio program and podcast brings you environment stories from around the world, digging deeper into topics that touch our lives every day.

As our imprint on the Earth grows, it also increasingly affects people and ecosystems — making even more pressing the need for environmental reporting that embraces a diversity of perspectives. From the microplastics in diapers to animal gene banks to the illegal poaching of raptors to make way for rich hunters — Living Planet explores our Earth and the impacts we have on it. We tackle important environmental conversations with thought leaders like Jane Goodall and amazing individuals like the vet who rescues animals in war zones. Stories on Living Planet transport listeners to important protests, investigate green technologies and examine the ways in which humans and the natural environment are inseparable to keep you up-to-date on the state of the planet's environment.

Every Thursday, a new episode of the prize-winning, half-hour radio program and podcast brings you environment stories from around the world, digging deeper into topics that touch our lives every day.
Black Birders Week: Changing the face of bird-watching

Black Birders Week: Changing the face of bird-watching 10.09.2020

When a white woman called the cops on an African American bird-watcher in New York, a group of Black nature lovers pushed back. They launched #BlackBirdersWeek, a campaign to encourage birding among people of color.
'We are not locked into fossil fuels in Africa'

'We are not locked into fossil fuels in Africa' 09.09.2020

As Africa develops faster, countries are shifting their focus to investment in renewable energy. The director of think tank Power Shift Africa explains how the continent can embark on a journey toward a green future.
Vanessa Nakate: 'Many people are not yet aware of the dangers of climate change'

Vanessa Nakate: 'Many people are not yet aware of the dangers of climate change' 02.09.2020

As a prominent Fridays for Future activist, Vanessa Nakate tells DW how climate activism looks different in her native Uganda and why she's recently been tweeting in German.
'The biggest problem is greed' says conservationist Jane Goodall

'The biggest problem is greed' says conservationist Jane Goodall 12.07.2019

A tireless advocate for conservation and one of the world's most prominent primatologists, Jane Goodall travels 300 days a year, explaining why it's important to protect our environment and wildlife.
Five things you need to know about our living planet in 2018

Five things you need to know about our living planet in 2018 30.10.2018

The WWF has published its biennial report on the state of life on Earth and the threats to it. Digging into the data, we highlight what you need know about the state of the planet's animals.
Living Planet tells environment stories from around the world, exploring eco topics that touch our lives every day.
Doing our bit for the planet

Doing our bit for the planet 24.04.2017

On this week's Living Planet: From sourcing superfoods to combating food waste, we explore the weird and wonderful ways people are living green.
Living Planet: Tampering with nature

Living Planet: Tampering with nature 27.03.2017

Did human-made warming cause Peru's devastating flooding? Why alien eucalyptus trees have caused havoc in Cameroon, and is the weed killer glyphosate really safe for humans and the environment?
Living Planet: Politics & Slime

Living Planet: Politics & Slime 16.03.2017

The politics of climate change – and why we can all be desperately optimistic about the future. Plus, a luxury snail spa that's all about slime.

Bold for change

Bold for change 09.03.2017

Norway takes electric strides toward carbon neutrality, Kenya looks to micro-solar to meet its growing energy demands, and why climate change is a gender issue.
Living Planet: How green are you?

Living Planet: How green are you? 02.03.2017

As consumers, most of the choices we make leave behind an ecological footprint. So what does it really mean to be green?
Living Planet: Tourism - paradise lost or found?

Living Planet: Tourism - paradise lost or found? 23.02.2017

Belize has to choose between ecotourism and agriculture, Galapagos' biodiversity is under threat and Bali is caught between conservation and island development.
Living Planet: Wet wonderlands

Living Planet: Wet wonderlands 02.02.2017

Wetlands may not be as sexy or eye-catching as coral reefs or rainforests but these diverse, complex landscapes play a vital ecological role. For World Wetlands Day, we pay homage with a tour of swamps, bogs and marshes.
Living Planet: Cultivating revolution

Living Planet: Cultivating revolution 27.01.2017

Germans protest industrial scale farming, while Venezuela explores urban agriculture. In Cape Town, farmers battle drought and water waste. And why coconuts have become an election issue in India.
Transforming the Planet

Transforming the Planet 12.01.2017

On this week's Living Planet, how Germany's industrial heartland became a center for environmental projects and home to Europe's Green Capital 2017 and much more.

