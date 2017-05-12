In a field of five strong contestants, Germany's television audience voted for the strongest musician, and the winner of the national final in the run-up to the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 is Isabella "Levina" Lueen.

From the beginning, Levina was a clear favorite to represent Germany at the ESC 2017 in Kyiv. At the national final "Our Song for Kyiv," taking place on February 9 in Cologne and broadcast nationwide, the artist triumphed on the strength of her nuanced expression and wide range of vocal colors, requiring no stage tricks or optical gags to draw attention to herself. After several years of poor showings at the world's biggest entertainment show, broadcast this time from Kyiv on May 13 to an expected television audience of 200 million, Germany is hoping for more Eurovision points.