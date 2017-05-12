Visit the new DW website

In a field of five strong contestants, Germany's television audience voted for the strongest musician, and the winner of the national final in the run-up to the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 is Isabella "Levina" Lueen.

From the beginning, Levina was a clear favorite to represent Germany at the ESC 2017 in Kyiv. At the national final "Our Song for Kyiv," taking place on February 9 in Cologne and broadcast nationwide, the artist triumphed on the strength of her nuanced expression and wide range of vocal colors, requiring no stage tricks or optical gags to draw attention to herself. After several years of poor showings at the world's biggest entertainment show, broadcast this time from Kyiv on May 13 to an expected television audience of 200 million, Germany is hoping for more Eurovision points.

07.05.2017+++ Saksan Levina Euroviisujen kenraaliharjoituksissa Kiovassa 7. toukokuuta 2017. III Levina of Germany during the dress rehearsal of the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday , May 7. 2017 in Kiev, Ukarine. LEHTIKUVA / JUSSI NUKARI - FINLAND OUT. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. Foto: Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/dpa |

The ESC countdown is on: with Levina in Kyiv 12.05.2017

he tension is mounting ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest final on Saturday. Levina, representing Germany, attends rehearsals, press conferences and PR appointments in the run-up. 
Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe 11.05.2017 11.05.2017

The final countdown to the Eurovision Song Contest is on. How is Germany’s contestant Levina coping in Kyiv? Also on the show: photographer Bernd Ritschel and his shots of mountains. Plus, yoga with goats.
Die deutsche Vertreterin beim diesjährigen Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), Isabella „Levina“ Lueen, moderiert ein TV-Format der DW. Am heutigen Freitag, 28. April, steht sie im Bonner Funkhaus erstmals für PopXport vor der Kamera. Sie präsentiert das DW-Musikmagazin auf Deutsch und Englisch.

Levina sings the Eurovision song 'Perfect Life' on PopXport 03.05.2017

Levina wants to win 12 points for Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv. As a new PopXport moderator, she gives an exclusive performance of her ESC song "Perfect Life" on our show.
Quiz: who recorded the original of "Book of Love"? 28.04.2017

Take part in our quiz, and you could win great CDs. We play a cover version of a German hit, and ask you to tell us who did the original. Who did "Book of Love" first? Was it:
PopXport: The German Music Magazine 28.04.2017

Levina – representing Germany at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest – hosts PopXport. In the show: Adel Tawil's new album, the international success story of Milky Chance, and singer-songwriter Max Giesenger on tour.

ESC candidate Levina hosts DW's PopXport

ESC candidate Levina hosts DW's PopXport 28.04.2017

She's not only a pretty face with a stunning voice. DW is pleased to introduce Germany's 2017 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) participant, Levina, as host of our television show, PopXport.

Levina 28.04.2017

Levina boasts an impressive musical résumé, first with the London band Miss Terry Blue and then as a solo artist. Germany’s candidate for last year‘s Eurovision Song Contest is a perfect addition to Popxport.
PopXport - The German Music Magazine 24.04.2017

Levina is to represent Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest and will soon be hosting PopXport. Plus: the Kelly Family comeback, actor Tom Schilling's musical debut and new music by the Toten Hosen.
Levina - ESC candidate and PopXport host 24.04.2017

On May 13, Levina will be in Ukraine for the start of the Eurovision Song Contest. She's pretty busy these days. However, Levina will host the music magazine PopXport from now on.

Narrowing the field 13.02.2017

Five young singers have faced off in the hunt for Germany's contestant to this year's Eurovision Song Contest. The winner of the national final was Isabella Levina Lueen, who some are already calling Germany's Adele.
Germany places its Eurovision hopes in Isabella Levina Lueen 09.02.2017

In a search for the magic Eurovision formula, Germany reinvents the selection process yet again - and chooses a singer whom some are already calling "Germany's Adele."