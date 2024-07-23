Lesotho’s Mastermind of All-Terrain Vehicles

Cars and TransportationLesothoLesotho’s Mastermind of All-Terrain VehiclesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationLesothoPatronella Diedricks07/23/2024July 23, 2024Self-taught mechanic Elias Motlomelo builds all-terrain vehicles that are perfect for the hilly terrain in Lesotho. Now he hopes to scale up production and turn Thabure into a brand known outside Lesotho as well.https://p.dw.com/p/4idsxAdvertisement