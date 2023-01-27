  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Holocaust Remembrance Day
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Wahrzeichen

Legendary European Buildings - Uncensored Collection draw

1 hour ago

Euromaxx explores the mysteries and legends behind Europe's most famous buildings—from historic structures to modern masterpieces. Which building do you want to learn more about?

https://p.dw.com/p/4MkaP

Did you know that Big Ben isn't the real name of the famous clock tower in London? Or that the Eiffel Tower in Paris hasn’t always been the same height? Europe boasts a number of stunning landmarks, and their architecture isn’t the only reason to visit. Some of them are also steeped in legend and shrouded in mystery. 

Now we want to hear from you: Which building are you curious to hear more exciting stories about?         





We are looking forward to your answers. To thank you for your participation, we’re giving one lucky participant a sweatshirt and cotton tote bag from the DW Uncensored Collection supporting freedom of expression worldwide. The label contains tips on how to access censored media around the world. 

The deadline for entries is March 03, 2023, 12 p.m. UTC. 

The judges' decision is final. Good luck!

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.
Digital WorldNovember 8, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pictures Karl Gorath are displayed during a memorial ceremony commemorating the victims of the Holocaust on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Germany remembers Nazi persecution of sexual minorities

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Players from Mali stand for their national anthem with their hands around the waist of their neighbor

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sports23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman holds a child, as two older children and man looking at his smartphone walk nearby

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

Society24 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, in central Berlin

Jewish memorials in Berlin

Jewish memorials in Berlin

History4 hours ago10 images
More from Germany

Europe

A crowd of people stand in front of a large screen showing Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

Sports24 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Morocco's King Mohammed VI, here with the Nigerian foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama, delivered 20 tanks to Ukraine and changed the foreign policy of the kingdom

Tanks to Ukraine mark change in Moroccan foreign policy

Tanks to Ukraine mark change in Moroccan foreign policy

Politics17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A resident keeps watch on Fredonia Drive in Studio City, Calif., where a mudslide is blocking the road

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 26, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Two Yanomami adults and one child sitting in hammocks

How gold mining in Brazil is connected to hundreds of deaths

How gold mining in Brazil is connected to hundreds of deaths

Science22 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage