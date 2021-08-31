Visit the new DW website

Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin were one of the most influential British rock bands founded in London in 1968.

The band consisting of guitarist Jimmy Page, singer Robert Plant, bassist and keyboardist John Paul Jones, and drummer John Bonham became very popular and commercially successful in the late 60s and 70s. Due to their heavy sound, influenced by blues and psychedelia, they are seen as progenitors of heavy metal. Their track "Stairway to Heaven" became one of the most popular works in the history of rock music. After the death of Bonham, the remaining members of Led Zeppelin decided to disband the group in 1980.

Childish Gambino performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP) |

Just a rip-off? Plagiarism in music 07.05.2021

Childish Gambino is being sued for allegedly plagiarizing another rapper for his 2018 hit, "This Is America." Here are other high-profile cases of plagiarism.

THE SONG REMAINS THE SAME, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin, 1976 Courtesy Everett Collection ACHTUNG AUFNAHMEDATUM GESCHÄTZT PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCourtesyxEverettxCollectionx MBDSORE EC001

Led Zeppelin wins 'Stairway to Heaven' plagiarism case 06.10.2020

The US Supreme Court has declined to hear a copyright case against the band, ending a yearslong legal dispute. The Led Zeppelin case has had a wide impact on other musicians facing their own copyright claims.
Metalfans heben am 01.08.2014 in Wacken (Schleswig-Holstein) vor einer Bühne des Festivalgeländes die Hände zur Pommesgabel, dem Heavy-Metal-Gruß. Bis zum Samstag (02.08.) werden in der kleinen Gemeinde Wacken rund 75.000 Besucher zum Heavy Metal Festival Wacken Open Air erwartet. Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon 30.07.2020

Like all varieties of rock music, metal found its way from the underground to the mainstream over the years.
ARCHIV - 19.03.1970, Berlin: Robert Plant (r), Leadsänger der Rockgruppe Led Zeppelin, und Schlagzeuger John Bonham treten in der Deutschlandhalle auf. Am 20.08.2018 feiert Robert Plant seinen 70. Geburtstag. Foto: -/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Led Zeppelin to return to court over 'Stairway to Heaven' 29.09.2018

A San Francisco appeals court has ordered a new trial in the plagiarism case involving Led Zeppelin and their song "Stairway to Heaven." The band faces accusations of stealing its riff from a 1966 song called "Taurus."
Led Zeppelin John Bonham, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones |

50 years ago: How it all began for Led Zeppelin 07.09.2018

Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Bonham and John Paul Jones played for the first time together as The New Yardbirds. The name Led Zeppelin only occurred to them later after a derogatory comment by fellow musicians.
Led Zeppelin John Bonham, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones |

5 little-known facts about Led Zeppelin 07.09.2018

On September 7, 1968, four British musicians appeared together on stage for the first time. Shortly after, the formation also had a name: Led Zeppelin. Their goal was to launch an attack on people's ears.
ARCHIV - 19.03.1970, Berlin: Robert Plant (r), Leadsänger der Rockgruppe Led Zeppelin, und Schlagzeuger John Bonham treten in der Deutschlandhalle auf. Am 20.08.2018 feiert Robert Plant seinen 70. Geburtstag. Foto: -/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

How Robert Plant contributed to creating the 'rock god' archetype 20.08.2018

Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love," "Stairway to Heaven" and "Kashmir" are indelibly anchored in the collective consciousness. As Robert Plant turns 70, here's a glance back at the iconic rock band's story.
These is a computer generated emojis made available by Finland's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday Nov. 4, 2015. Finland is launching a series of `national emojis¿ that include people sweating in saunas, classic Nokia phones and heavy metal head-bangers. Petra Theman from the Finnish Foreign Ministry says the emojis will be released as a way to promote the country¿s image abroad and are based on themes associated with Finland. (Finnish Foreign Ministry via AP)

Wacken your head: Is headbanging dangerous? 01.08.2018

The Wacken music festival is the biggest heavy metal headbangers' ball. Enjoy it. But spare a thought for your brain.
21.06.2016 epa05386332 (FILE) A file photo dated 21 September 2012 of members of British rock band Led- Zeppelin with (L-R) John Paul Jones, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page arriving for a press conference in London, Britain. On 26 June 2016 reports say that Led Zeppelin members won the trial over the accusation that they might have copied the opening chords of their 1971 legendary hit 'Stairway To Heaven' from the band Spirit's instrumental title 'Taurus' dated from 1967. EPA/ANDY RAIN *** Local Caption *** 52696611 |

Led Zeppelin win lawsuit over guitar riff from 'Stairway to Heaven' 23.06.2016

UK rockers Led Zeppelin have won a lawsuit after jurors found the opening guitar passage from its 1971 hit "Stairway to Heaven" had not been lifted from US band Spirit. The song is one of the top-selling of all time.
16th September 1970: Three of the four members of British heavy rock group Led Zeppelin in Embankment Gardens, London. They pushed the Beatles down to number two, taking the Best British Group award at the Melody Maker Pop Polls today at the Savoy Hotel. They are, from left to right; singer Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page and drummer John Bonham. (Photo by Ian Showell/Keystone/Getty Images)

Stolen Stairway? - Led Zeppelin answer plagiarism allegations in court - on DW News 14.06.2016

Plagiarism in music is a hot topic at the moment and none more so than Led Zeppelins song „Stairway to heaven“ Led Zeppelin are due in court today in Los Angeles accused of stealing the song way back in the 1970s.
16th September 1970: Three of the four members of British heavy rock group Led Zeppelin in Embankment Gardens, London. They pushed the Beatles down to number two, taking the Best British Group award at the Melody Maker Pop Polls today at the Savoy Hotel. They are, from left to right; singer Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page and drummer John Bonham. (Photo by Ian Showell/Keystone/Getty Images)

US jury to decide if Led Zeppelin stole 'Stairway to Heaven' 14.06.2016

It's one of the most widely recognized songs in rock music history. But was Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" stolen? Now a court in the US will have to decide.
ARCHIV - Der Gitarrist Jimmy Page kommt am 21.03.2013 in Berlin zur Echo-Verleihung. Der britische Musiker Jimmy Page ist bekanntgeworden als Gründer der Band Led Zeppelin. Er gehört zu den bedeutendsten Gitarristen der Rockgeschichte. Am 09.01.2014 wird der Gitarrengott 70. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa (zu dpa-Porträt Led Zeppelin-Gründer und Gitarrengott Jimmy Page wird 70 vom 03.01.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Rock guitarist Jimmy Page turns 70 09.01.2014

With his band Led Zeppelin, England's Jimmy Page helped pave the way for hard rock, and his guitar solo in "Stairway to Heaven" helped make him a legend. He has sold more than 300 million albums to date.
ARCHIV - Fritz Rau, aufgenommen am 21.10.2005 in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen) auf der Internationalen Frankfurter Buchmesse. Der Konzertveranstalter Fritz Rau ist tot. Foto: Uwe Zucchi/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Fritz Rau, who brought the stars to Germany, dies 20.08.2013

Dave Brubeck, Miles Davis, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Bob Dylan, Madonna, the Rolling Stones - concert organizer Fritz Rau brought them all to Germany. The trained lawyer who danced to a different tune has died aged 83.
