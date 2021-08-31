Led Zeppelin were one of the most influential British rock bands founded in London in 1968.

The band consisting of guitarist Jimmy Page, singer Robert Plant, bassist and keyboardist John Paul Jones, and drummer John Bonham became very popular and commercially successful in the late 60s and 70s. Due to their heavy sound, influenced by blues and psychedelia, they are seen as progenitors of heavy metal. Their track "Stairway to Heaven" became one of the most popular works in the history of rock music. After the death of Bonham, the remaining members of Led Zeppelin decided to disband the group in 1980.