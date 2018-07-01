 LeBron James to sign with LA Lakers, leaves Cleveland Cavaliers | News | DW | 02.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

LeBron James to sign with LA Lakers, leaves Cleveland Cavaliers

One of the NBA's greatest players will leave his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers for a second time in eight years. James has appeared in eight consecutive finals and won three.

LeBron James (picture-alliance/dpa/M. S. Sanchez)

Star NBA basketball player LeBron James is set to sign a four-year $154 million (€132 million) contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, his representatives announced in a Tweet on Sunday night.

"LeBron James, four time NBA MVP, three time NBA finals MVP, fourteen time NBA All Star, and two time Olympic gold medalist has agreed to a four year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers," the Tweet by Klutch Sports Group read.

James can ink the contract as early as Friday. He will again be departing the Cleveland Cavaliers, his hometown team, to join one of the NBA's most storied franchises.

The 33-year-old is widely considered one of the greatest players in basketball history, having averaged 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game in 1,143 career games.

He spent the first seven years at the Cavaliers after the team picked him with the opening pick of the 2003 draft. He spent four interim years at the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014 before rejoining the Cavs in 2014.

James appeared in eight consecutive NBA finals from 2011 to 2018, winning two titles with the Heat in 2012 and 2013 and one with the Cavaliers in 2016. Cavs owner Dan Gilbert alluded to this title in a statement after James' departure.

"We will always remember the evening of June 19, 2016 as the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by LeBron James, ended the 52-year drought delivering the long elusive championship that many thought they would never see," Gilbert wrote.

Shortly after the contract announcement, James thanked his Cavalier fans on an Instagram post.

"Thank you Northeast Ohio for an incredible 4 seasons," James wrote. "This will always be home."

  • Matthew Stafford (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Sancya)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    #10: Matthew Stafford

    In American football, the top stars still earn a lot of money without even having to win titles. Matthew Stafford could not lead his Detroit Lions into the Super Bowl, but the 30-year-old quarterback brings in a yearly salary of €50.7 million.

  • Houston NFL Super Bowl New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons Matt Ryan (picture-alliance/AP/dpa/E. Gay)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    #9: Matt Ryan

    Another quarterback who hasn't made it to the Super Bowl: Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons. Having earned €57.4 million last year, he is (at least financially) ahead of Super Bowl winner Nick Foles (Philadelphia Eagles) and superstar Tom Brady (New England Patriots), who are both outside the top 100 earners.

  • 5. Bildergalerie Sportfoto Mai 2018 Stephen Curry von Golden State Warriors (Reuters/USA TODAY Sports/K. Terada)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    #8: Stephen Curry

    Stephen Curry, the man for the special moments. He is known for his accuracy from the three point line or even further. His 'magical throwing hand ' brings him annually €65.6 million — only one basketball player gets more.

  • Roger Federer Tennis (Getty Images/A. Bello)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    #7: Roger Federer

    What a comeback for the man from Switzerland. Two grand slam titles, seven tournament victories and a match record comparable with his peak. Roger Federer returned in 2017 in impressive style, and thus earned €65.8 million as he returns to the top ten.

  • Bildergalerie Sportfoto des Monats April 2018 5 (Getty Images/G. Shamus)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    #6: LeBron James

    His fans just call him "King James". The undisputed superstar of the NBA has won three championships and clinched four MVP titles. James signed a lifelong advertising contract with Nike in 2015, which contributes a large chunk of his annual income of €72.9 million.

  • Fußball Länderspiel Brasilien - Kroatien (imago/Sportimage)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    #5: Neymar

    In football terms, he is still in the shadow of Ronaldo and Messi — and financially too. Although his €222 million transfer made him the most expensive player of all time, his annual income is still behind his big rivals at a mere €76.7 million.

  • Connor McGregor (picture alliance/AP Photo/J. Cortez)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    #4: Conor McGregor

    Who is Conor McGregor? A mixed martial arts fighter who crossed into boxing for one huge fight against superstar Floyd Mayweather in August 2017. This Irishman predictably lost the fight, but earned €63.9 million in one night, five times the amount of his best-paid MMA fight. He made €84.4 million in the year.

  • UEFA Champions League | Real Madrid v Juventus Turin - Fallrückzieher von Cristiano Ronaldo (Imago/Insidefoto)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    #3: Cristiano Ronaldo

    The Portuguese superstar drops from first place to third in the list, despite increasing his income from €83 to €92.1 million. Not good for his ego. But anyone who knows Ronaldo knows this will only make him more ambitious.

  • UEFA Champions League Achtelfinale | FC Barcelona - FC Chelsea | Lionel Messi (picture-alliance/AP/E. Morenatti)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    #2: Lionel Messi

    Cynics might say part of the €94.6 million annual income of Lionel Messi belongs to the Spanish taxpayer (allegedly). His Barcelona salary accounts for €71.6 million of the total income, with sponsorship deals — including a huge deal with Adidas — accounting for most of the rest.

  • USA Las Vegas Boxkampf Floyd Mayweather Jr. - Conor McGregor (Reuters/S. Marcus)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    #1: Floyd Mayweather Jr.

    Yes, professional boxers live dangerously and risk a lot for their career. But this sum more than makes up for the pain. Floyd Mayweather Jr. took home a staggering €242.9 million in 2017. That is €4,670,000 per week, or in other words, an hourly wage of €27,728!

  • Aserbaidschan Formel 1 Qualifying | Sebastian Vettel (Getty Images/M. Thompson)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    ...and the best German

    That would be Sebastian Vettel. However, the four-times Formula One world champion slipped from rank 14 to 18, despite increasing his income by €2 million to €36 million per year. His rival Lewis Hamilton (43.5 million euro) is ranked 12th. Vettel is the only German athlete in Forbes' top 100 ranking.

  • Frankreich, Paris: French Open, Tag 3: Serena Williams (picture-alliance/M. Yalcin)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    No women in the top 100

    Equal pay for men and women? Definitely not in professional sports. Not a single woman finds herself in the Forbes list of the 100 best paid athletes. Serena Williams slips out of the rankings after taking last year off to have a baby, having been at number 51 the year before. Her annual salary of €15.7 million is nice comfort, but also a sad reflection on the world of sport.

    Author: Michael Da Silva


amp/msh (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

LeBron James tops Michael Jordan as top NBA playoff scorer

The Cleveland Cavalier topped Jordan in the third quarter of game five of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Cavaliers will play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the third straight year. (26.05.2017)  

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers clinch NBA Finals

LeBron James collected 27 points, 11 rebounds and as many assists to overcome the odds and win a first title for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors. "King James" has won three NBA titles. (20.06.2016)  

The best paid sports stars in the world

Cristiano Ronaldo? Lionel Messi? Neymar? No, the best paid athlete in the world is not a footballer, according to US magazine Forbes' latest money rankings. And for the first time, there are no women in the top 100... (06.06.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

LeBron James reaches eighth straight NBA Finals 28.05.2018

Regarded by many as the world's best basketball player, James has achieved the unthinkable in the National Basketball Association: He's reached the Finals in the last eight seasons. No other player in the modern NBA has come close to that record.

USA Basketball Golden State Warriors holen NBA-Titel

Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers to win NBA title 13.06.2017

The Golden State Warriors have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 of the NBA finals to win their fifth championship in franchise history. The Warriors took the best-of-seven series four games to one.

NBA Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics- LeBron James

LeBron James tops Michael Jordan as top NBA playoff scorer 26.05.2017

The Cleveland Cavalier topped Jordan in the third quarter of game five of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Cavaliers will play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the third straight year.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 