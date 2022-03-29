Learning pack #10: Reducing waste with upcycling, recycling and circular economies

Visit the new DW website

Trash has become such a feature of our lives, that it’s hard to imagine a world without it. From plastic and paper packaging to kitchen waste, unwanted clothing or broken cell phones, it is all around us. There are lots of recycling concepts, but few are in operation on a global level and only 14% of plastic packaging is recycled annually. Part of the problem is that there are so many different types of plastic, some of which cannot be recycled. In addition, the process is often expensive and requires vast amounts of energy and water. So there is a need for other ideas. But what? Some experts are calling for the introduction of circular economies to replace our existing economic and production systems. In such scenarios – as in nature where the dead remains of plants gradually become compost – every product, from plastic bottles to cell phones would be made in such a way that they could be broken down into their component parts. All of the raw materials regained in this process could repeatedly be used for the manufacture of new products. Others, however, are calling for us to make use of existing trash for things like building homes. Meanwhile, scientists have discovered that certain species of worms can eat plastic. Could that be one solution? Learning pack #10 “What’s old is new: Reducing waste with upcycling, recycling and circular economies” includes ideas and solutions around the global waste problem. How can we stop the tide of waste? Why is recycling not a silver bullet? How can individuals generate less trash? On the issue of upcycling, participants have the opportunity to get creative, turning hard-to-recycle drink cartons into invitations or flower pots and plastic bottles into cases with zips and mobiles.

How human waste is helping Mexican farmers and the environment

How human waste is helping Mexican farmers and the environment 29.03.2022

Mexico is fighting water pollution, soil degradation and biodiversity loss, partly from agricultural runoff. Human excrement could help make farming more eco-friendly — and save water.
Fresh cuts: Thai startup turning fabric scraps into new clothes

Fresh cuts: Thai startup turning fabric scraps into new clothes 24.03.2022

In Thailand, a startup is making the circular economy a reality. It saves surplus fabric from the scrap heap by selling it to designers and businesses, who transform it into new textiles.

From beaches littered with trash, piles of roadside garbage, and debris clogging rivers, waste is all around us. Recycling alone can’t solve the problem. So what can?
Spurring change through grassroots activism in Africa

Spurring change through grassroots activism in Africa 13.01.2022

A young Nigerian environmental activist firmly believes people can live in harmony with nature. She co-founded a non-profit group to deliver that message through workshops, cleanups and various school activities.
Global Ideas in Focus: Circular Economy

Global Ideas in Focus: Circular Economy 22.11.2021

From textiles and plastic, to electrical waste: the world is drowning in rubbish. We need to produce less and extend the lives of products. Could the concept of the circular economy show us how to live sustainably?

Circular economy: Could rethinking design transform the world?

Circular economy: Could rethinking design transform the world? 22.11.2021

Some argue that switching to a "circular economy" is crucial when it comes to climate protection and sustainability. But what would it entail? And can it work on a global scale?
Food and the circular economy

Food and the circular economy 22.11.2021

After a leaf falls to earth, it becomes part of the soil, which then sustains new life. This cyclical process has become an inspiration for farmers and food producers, particularly in aquaponics and permaculture.
Plastic and the circular economy

Plastic and the circular economy 22.11.2021

PET is one type of plastic that can be processed into new products multiple times. But it cannot be recycled infinitely, and the microplastics it produces are harmful. So what are the solutions to the plastic crisis?

Textiles and the circular economy

Textiles and the circular economy 22.11.2021

In the world of fast fashion, trends can change on a daily basis. This results in an enormous amount of waste, which seriously impacts the environment. What are the alternatives?

Electronics and the circular economy

Electronics and the circular economy 22.11.2021

The number of electronic devices in the world is increasing rapidly, but little is recycled. Most ends up on the growing heap of 'e-waste', which totaled 53 million tonnes last year.
Living and working on Georgia's largest garbage dump

Living and working on Georgia's largest garbage dump 27.10.2021

Environmentalists fear pollution from the Gonio landfill is seeping into the air, soil and waters of the Black Sea. But government plans to close it have left many waste pickers worrying about an uncertain future.

Raising recycling awareness among Russia's next generation 

Raising recycling awareness among Russia's next generation  06.10.2021

Millions of tons of household rubbish are produced every year. Can a new project find practical solutions to the garbage problem?
Trash – A problem to be avoided!

Trash – A problem to be avoided! 01.10.2021

Plastic pollutes our oceans, waste incineration plants belch smoke into the air and trash dumps are growing. We can change all that by reusing, recycling and composting trash - and by avoiding unnecessary consumption.

Dominican Republic: Cleaning up tourism

Dominican Republic: Cleaning up tourism 12.08.2021

Tourism is big business in the Dominican Republic. But visitors leave a trail of trash in their wake. Can a new waste management initiative keep the Caribbean paradise clean?
A greener way to cook and farm in Peru

A greener way to cook and farm in Peru 10.06.2021

While the South American country is famous for its diverse cuisine, food waste is a problem. Could the principles of the circular economy help turn this around?
The tiny startup bringing recycling to Cape Town

The tiny startup bringing recycling to Cape Town 01.06.2021

Plastic, paper, metal and household waste — some 90% of trash ends up in landfills in South Africa. One recycling startup wants change that by rewarding those who separate their refuse.

