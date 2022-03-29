Learning pack #10: Reducing waste with upcycling, recycling and circular economies

From beaches littered with trash, piles of roadside garbage, and debris clogging rivers, waste is all around us. Recycling alone can’t solve the problem. So what can?

Trash has become such a feature of our lives, that it’s hard to imagine a world without it. From plastic and paper packaging to kitchen waste, unwanted clothing or broken cell phones, it is all around us. There are lots of recycling concepts, but few are in operation on a global level and only 14% of plastic packaging is recycled annually. Part of the problem is that there are so many different types of plastic, some of which cannot be recycled. In addition, the process is often expensive and requires vast amounts of energy and water. So there is a need for other ideas. But what? Some experts are calling for the introduction of circular economies to replace our existing economic and production systems. In such scenarios – as in nature where the dead remains of plants gradually become compost – every product, from plastic bottles to cell phones would be made in such a way that they could be broken down into their component parts. All of the raw materials regained in this process could repeatedly be used for the manufacture of new products. Others, however, are calling for us to make use of existing trash for things like building homes. Meanwhile, scientists have discovered that certain species of worms can eat plastic. Could that be one solution? Learning pack #10 “What’s old is new: Reducing waste with upcycling, recycling and circular economies” includes ideas and solutions around the global waste problem. How can we stop the tide of waste? Why is recycling not a silver bullet? How can individuals generate less trash? On the issue of upcycling, participants have the opportunity to get creative, turning hard-to-recycle drink cartons into invitations or flower pots and plastic bottles into cases with zips and mobiles.