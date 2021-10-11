Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Labor Market

Generations of economists have racked their brains over the best instruments and policies leading to a flexible labor market in the interests of both employers and employees.

Flexibility seems to be of the essence, that is the ability to swiflty adapt to a changing economic environment both nationally and globally. This page collates the latest DW content on the topic.

Infografik Symbolbild Nobelpreis Wirtschaft

Nobel Prize in economics awarded to David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens 11.10.2021

The 2021 winners were chosen for providing new insights into the labor market and highlighting the importance of so-called natural experiments. The award wraps up this year's Nobel Prize season.

Man with assembly robot in factory model released Symbolfoto property released PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY DIGF02231 Man With Assembly Robot in Factory Model released Symbolic image Property released PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY DIGF02231

Education key as German labor market braces for digitalization, automation 24.09.2021

Workers already know that the job market is changing fast. From the "working from home" revolution to certain jobs becoming obsolete owing to new technologies, for many there is real uncertainty about the future.
ARCHIV - 07.11.2017, Sachsen-Anhalt, Brumby: Ein Schweißer einer Firma schweißt Maschinenteile zusammen. Der Arbeitskräftemangel belastet zunehmend Deutschlands Maschinenbauer. (zu dpa «Maschinenbau: Arbeitskräftemangel behindert Produktion» vom 25.06.2018) Foto: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany's workforce in desperate need of skilled immigrants, warns labor agency 24.08.2021

Europe's largest economy has an aging population and low birth rates, and the federal labor agency says Germany must attract at least 400,000 skilled immigrants annually to keep up with demand.
August 4, 2019, Kiev, Ukraine: Twin children attend an event dedicated to the International Day of Twins in Kiev..Representatives of the National Register of Records set the new country's record at 67 baby carriages (strollers) at one location during the event. The event marked the World Twins Day, celebrated in the world on the first Sunday of August. Goal of the event is to promote family and healthy lifestyles, attract attention to the issue of maintaining pregnancy and reducing the risk of premature birth, in particular, in the birth of twins. (Credit Image: © Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire

Baby boom or bust? How COVID-19 affects birth rates 25.06.2021

When the pandemic hit, there was much speculation about the effect it would have on demographics. With early data now available, it seems the crisis may have triggered both a baby boom and bust, says DW's Kate Ferguson.
Restaurant in Prag Copyright: Art Gosling

Labor shortages are back to haunt Czech economy 23.06.2021

There were not enough skilled workers in the Czech Republic before the coronavirus crisis hit the country. Now that the nation is in the process of reopening its economy, the problem is coming back with a vengeance.
ARCHIV 2019 *** KIEV, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 03: An Uber Eats food courier rides in the city center on October 03, 2019 in Kiev, Ukraine. Uber has established itself firmly in Kiev and is now facing local competitors. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

EU takes step to help 'gig' economy workers 24.02.2021

Around one in 10 people on the bloc's labor market have got work through digital platforms, such as Uber or Deliveroo, but many miss out on workers rights.
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 06.01.2021

African free trade area could open up auto market - Germany hires Mexican nurses to tackle shortage
LEIPZIG, GERMANY - APRIL 18: A training teacher talks to a trainee at a metal works training center at BMW Group Plant Leipzig on April 18, 2018 in Leipzig, Germany. Germany. Steinmeier is visiting the factory as part of a week-long series of events to highlight the country's system of dual job education, which combines classroom-format education with practical, hands-on training. Germany's economy, which is heavily dependent on manufacturing, is currently strong with low unemployment and is facing a severe shortage of skilled labor. The problem is being compounded by a growing percentage of young Germans who are opting for a university education rather than vocational training. (Photo by Jens-Ulrich Koch/Getty Images)

German labor market remains stable despite lockdown pressures 05.01.2021

Nonessential firms have been ordered to close as part of Germany's coronavirus lockdown measures. It means employers have tapped a state scheme to slash working hours and avoid layoffs.
December 4, 2020*** WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - DECEMBER 04: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks on November job numbers at the Queen theater December 4, 2020 Wilmington, Delaware. U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs in November and pushed unemployment rate to 6.7% from 6.9% in October. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Biden urges action on coronavirus relief after 'grim' US jobs report 05.12.2020

US President-elect Joe Biden has called for swift approval of a coronavirus aid bill after a new jobs report highlighted a slowing labor market. The Democrat said "the future will be very bleak" if lawmakers fail to act.

Demand for labor rising again in Germany 01.09.2020

Labor market experts stress that without short-time work schemes, millions more would be jobless.
ZWICKAU, GERMANY - JULY 31: A worker assemble VW ID.3 electric cars at the Volkswagen factory on July 31, 2020 in Zwickau, Germany. Volkswagen has started taking orders for the car and is hoping the ID.3 will be an effective competitor to Tesla. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

Germany's biggest union calls for 4-day week to save thousands of jobs 15.08.2020

Germany's automotive and industrial sectors were already undergoing huge structural changes before the pandemic struck. The IG Metall union thinks a shorter working week could now help prevent mass layoffs.
A Nepalese youth holding the national flag of Nepal braves the water cannon during a protest near the Prime Minister's official residence, demanding better and effective response from the government to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak as the number of infections spikes, in Kathmandu, Nepal June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Coronavirus: Nepal's rising unemployment stokes political crisis fears 17.07.2020

The pandemic has hit Nepal's labor market hard, with many workers inside and outside the country losing their jobs. If not addressed effectively, experts say, mounting joblessness could spark political upheaval.

01.04.2014 Takeda Pharma Oranienburg DEU, Deutschland, Oranienburg, 2014-04-01: Arzneimittelproduktion im Werk Oranienburg des japanischen Pharmakonzerns Takeda GmbH. Takeda hat das Werk 2012 durch Kauf von Nycomed, vormals Altana Pharma, uebernommen und ist auf die Therapiegebiete Stoffwechsel, Gasterenterologie, Onkologie, Herz-Kreislauf, ZNS, Entzuendungs- und Immunerkrankungen sowie Atemwege und Schmerzen spezialisiert. Im Bild die Abfuellung und Konfektionierung von Medikamenten. Takeda Pharma Oranienburg DEU Germany Oranienburg 2014 04 01 Pharmaceutical production in Work Oranienburg the Japanese Pharma Group Takeda GmbH Takeda has the Work 2012 through Purchase from previously ALTANA Pharma and is on the Metabolism Oncology Heart Cycle CNS and and Respiratory tract and Pain specialized in Picture the Filling and Assembly from Medicines

Why Germany's reduced hours scheme won't work long term 11.05.2020

Kurzarbeit has been a lifeline for businesses and workers during the short, sharp economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic. But if business activity doesn't snap back, much higher unemployment is inevitable.
Holztribüne, Frau, jung, Zeitung, Stellenanzeigen, Handy, telefonieren, seitlich, Sommer Business, Arbeitslosigkeit, Arbeitssuche, Stellensuche, Jobsuche, Jobmangel, Arbeitsplatzmangel, Studentin, arbeitslos, Arbeitslose, sitzen, Detail, Stufen, Holzstufen, Sitzreihen, Tageszeitung, lesen, Annoncen, Anzeigen, Stellenmarkt, Arbeitsmarkt, Stellenangebote, Arbeit, Job, Arbeitsplatz, suchen, anrufen, anfragen, nachfragen, bewerben, Mobiltelefon, Telefon, Mobilfunk, Flexibilität, Erreichbarkeit, Suche, Hoffnung, Engagement, engagiert, seitlich, außen, Ti2 (Foto: picture alliance / Sammy / VisualEyze) | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Germany: Record number of workers on reduced hours 30.04.2020

The coronavirus pandemic has caused German firms to apply for a record 10.1 million workers on state-subsidised reduced hours terms. At the same time, the unemployment rate soared in April.
Ein älterer Mann sitzt auf einer Bank in einem Landschaftspark, Buriton, Hampshire, England, Großbritannien, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Unemployment among older Germans doubles in a decade 06.02.2020

Changes to pension laws have doubled the number of older Germans looking for work compared to 10 years ago, a study has shown. The shift came as more Germans remain in the labor market longer.
They were taken on June 28, 2017 near Heilbronn, Germany. Xactools CEO Thomas Erb has struggled to find skilled workers in Germany. He hired Álvaro Tejero from Catalonia last year to fill the gap.

Germany's BAMF looks to southern Europe for skilled labor 01.02.2020

A lack of education is making it hard for refugees from developing countries to integrate into Germany's skilled labor market. An estimated 17% of participants in German integration courses are illiterate
Show more articles