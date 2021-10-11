Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Generations of economists have racked their brains over the best instruments and policies leading to a flexible labor market in the interests of both employers and employees.
Flexibility seems to be of the essence, that is the ability to swiflty adapt to a changing economic environment both nationally and globally. This page collates the latest DW content on the topic.
US President-elect Joe Biden has called for swift approval of a coronavirus aid bill after a new jobs report highlighted a slowing labor market. The Democrat said "the future will be very bleak" if lawmakers fail to act.