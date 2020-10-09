Klaus Staeck is a German artist, publisher and lawyer known for his politically motivated graphic design work.

Klaus Staeck, born in 1938 in Pulsnitz, moved to Heidelberg in the former West Germany in 1956. Although he studied law and became a member of the Social democratic Party (SPD), he is rather known for his poster art. Committed to social, political and environmental issues, Staeck collaborated with other politically motivated German artists, among them Joseph Beuys, Günter Grass, Walter Jens and Heinrich Böll. Over the years, Staeck developed more than 300 motifs with political content. Staeck served as the president of Berlin's art academy from 2006 to 2015.