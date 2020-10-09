Visit the new DW website

Klaus Staeck

Klaus Staeck is a German artist, publisher and lawyer known for his politically motivated graphic design work.

Klaus Staeck, born in 1938 in Pulsnitz, moved to Heidelberg in the former West Germany in 1956. Although he studied law and became a member of the Social democratic Party (SPD), he is rather known for his poster art. Committed to social, political and environmental issues, Staeck collaborated with other politically motivated German artists, among them Joseph Beuys, Günter Grass, Walter Jens and Heinrich Böll. Over the years, Staeck developed more than 300 motifs with political content. Staeck served as the president of Berlin's art academy from 2006 to 2015.  

Drei Studenten der Budapester Universität für Theater- und Filmkunst SZFE stehen symbolisch Wache auf dem Vordach der Universität. Seit dem 1.9.2020 halten die Studenten das Gebäude besetzt. Sie protestieren gegen die versuchte politische Einflussnahme der Orbán-Regierung auf ihre Hochschule.

European artists unite against nationalism 09.10.2020

Germany's Academy of Arts is forging an alliance in Berlin to fight Europe's biggest enemy of democracy: nationalism.

Klaus Staeck. Sand fürs Getriebe ab 9. Februar 2018 im Museum Folkwang

Activist artist Klaus Staeck still provokes at 80 28.02.2018

His satirical posters, full of wit and ridicule, critically tackle German society and politics, from Amazon to Angela Merkel. As Klaus Staeck turns 80, Essen's Folkwang Museum presents the work of the art rebel.
How artists and cultural institutions reacted to the German election

How artists and cultural institutions reacted to the German election 24.09.2017

Most of the country's artists and cultural institutions voiced their position on election day, inciting people to go out and vote. Surveys had already predicted the strong results obtained by the far-right AfD party.
ARCHIV - Politgrafiker Klaus Staeck, aufgenommen am 13.04.2010 in Mainz. Foto: Fredrik von Erichsen/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Klaus Staeck on Böhmermann case: 'A big mistake for Merkel' 15.04.2016

Intellectuals in Germany have criticized Chancellor Merkel's decision on the Böhmermann case. Klaus Staeck, former president of the Berlin Academy of Arts, accuses the chancellor of caving in to the Turkish president.
A man holds a pencil as he takes part in a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. French citizens will be joined by dozens of foreign leaders, among them Arab and Muslim representatives, in a march on Sunday in an unprecedented tribute to this week's victims following the shootings by gunmen at the offices of the satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, the killing of a police woman in Montrouge, and the hostage taking at a kosher supermarket at the Porte de Vincennes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (FRANCE - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY)

Germans and their love of freedom 02.01.2016

Freedom of art matters a lot to most Germans - so much so that it is protected by law. But even in Germany's democracy and with its liberal outlook, there are certain legal and moral limitations to artistic expression.
17.03.2015 Klaus Staeck, Präsident der Akademie der Künste, steht am 17.03.2015 in der Akademie der Künste in Berlin in der Ausstellung Kunst für Alle. Er zeigt vom 18.03.2015 bis zum 07.06.2015 Werke aus seiner Sammlung. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa pixel

How Berlin's Academy of Arts went from 'snoring club' to relevant 29.05.2015

Ai Weiwei and Bob Dylan are members of Germany's most important cultural organization, the Academy of Arts. Its director, an outspoken political satirist, is passing the buck this weekend. Will a woman take over?
German art director Klaus Staeck says the protests for Ai Weiwei contributed to his release.

German art director says diplomacy isn't enough 23.06.2011

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei has been released after two and a half months in detainment. Klaus Staeck, president of Berlin's Academy of the Arts, says the worldwide protests on Ai's behalf played a decisive role.