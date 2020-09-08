Kidneys – Functions and Vulnerabilities

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Our kidneys, bladder and urinary tract together form our internal filtering system. In Good Shape on kidney transplants, bladder infections and auto-urine therapy.
Kidney failure
Kidney disease is rarely painful and can be difficult to detect. The main risk factors are high blood pressure and diabetes. Getting regular check-ups is highly recommended.
How do the kidneys work?
We all have two kidneys. But the job of filtering out toxins and waste products can be done by just one.
Crossover kidney donations
Crossover kidneys transplants involve a life-saving exchange between two couples. With waiting lists in Europe of eight years, normally less than half of patients live long enough to get a transplant.
Can auto-urine therapy make skin smoother?
Some cultures swear by the benefits of auto-urine treatment. But can it really heal certain ailments and give you nicer skin? We check the facts.
Beating bladder infections without antibiotics
Alternative treatment methods can help with cystitis. Painkillers, immunization and a natural simple sugar are of help to some of those affected.
Perfect push-ups
Personal trainer Aurelia Damann shows us how to keep our shoulders, chest, stomach and arms in shape with push-ups.
