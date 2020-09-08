 Kidneys – Functions and Vulnerabilities | In Good Shape - The Health Show | DW | 18.05.2022

In Good Shape

Kidneys – Functions and Vulnerabilities

Our kidneys, bladder and urinary tract together form our internal filtering system. In Good Shape on kidney transplants, bladder infections and auto-urine therapy.

Kidney failure

Kidney disease is rarely painful and can be difficult to detect. The main risk factors are high blood pressure and diabetes. Getting regular check-ups is highly recommended.

 

DW Good Shape | Explainer-Nieren

How do the kidneys work?

We all have two kidneys. But the job of filtering out toxins and waste products can be done by just one.

 

 

DW Good Shape | Explainer-Nieren

Crossover kidney donations

Crossover kidneys transplants involve a life-saving exchange between two couples. With waiting lists in Europe of eight years, normally less than half of patients live long enough to get a transplant. 

 

 

 

DW Good Shape | Explainer-Nieren

Can auto-urine therapy make skin smoother?

Some cultures swear by the benefits of auto-urine treatment. But can it really heal certain ailments and give you nicer skin? We check the facts.

 

 

DW Good Shape | Alternative Heilmittel Blasenentzündung

Beating bladder infections without antibiotics

Alternative treatment methods can help with cystitis. Painkillers, immunization and a natural simple sugar are of help to some of those affected.

 

 

Perfect push-ups

Personal trainer Aurelia Damann shows us how to keep our shoulders, chest, stomach and arms in shape with push-ups.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 21.05.2022 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 22.05.2022 – 00:30 UTC
MON 23.05.2022 – 02:30 UTC
TUE 24.05.2022 – 08:30 UTC
WED 25.05.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SAT 21.05.2022 – 09:30 UTC
WED 25.05.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

