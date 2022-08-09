Kenya Election Recap

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Polls are closing in Kenya's hotly contested elections. DW's Edith Kimani brings us a recap from the capital Nairobi.
Kenyans are voting to elect their fifth president, a new parliament and county officials. Closing polls had opposition leader Raila Odinga and Vice President William Ruto in a dead heat. Find all the live updates here.
Kenyans head to the polls on Tuesday to elect their fifth president since independence. The election pitches Vice President William Ruto against opposition leader Raila Odinga. DW looks at what's at stake.
Four candidates are vying to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kenya's 2022 election. A guide to who they are and what they promise voters.
Kenyan voters head to the polls on Tuesday, with the high cost of living a pressing issue for the electorate. The global economic downturn is having a negative impact on the country and the wider African continent.
