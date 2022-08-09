 Kenya Election Recap | Africa | DW | 09.08.2022

Africa

Kenya Election Recap

Polls are closing in Kenya's hotly contested elections. DW's Edith Kimani brings us a recap from the capital Nairobi.

More in the Media Center

Kenya's 2022 election in pictures

Kenya's 2022 election in pictures 09.08.2022

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greeted by South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor as he arrives for a meeting at the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation in Pretoria, South Africa, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

AfricaLink on Air - 08 August 2022 08.08.2022

TOPSHOT - An Azimio La Umoja (One Kenya Coalition Party) supporter holds a poster that reads Baba for President in reference to presidential candidate Raila Odinga, during a campaign rally in Suswa Grounds, Narok, Kenya on July 30, 2022, ahead of Kenya's general election. - On August 9, 2022 Kenyans will head to the polls in a contested tight battle between veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga and current Deputy President William Ruto as they traverse the country vying for electorate support. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP)

AfricaLink On Air - 05 August 2022 05.08.2022

DW News Africa with Edith Kimani, 5 August 2022

DW News Africa with Edith Kimani, 5 August 2022 05.08.2022

Read also

Voters queue at the Gatina primary school polling station during Kenya´s general election in Kawangware, Nairobi on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Patrick Meinhardt / AFP)

Kenya election 2022 — live updates 09.08.2022

Kenyans are voting to elect their fifth president, a new parliament and county officials. Closing polls had opposition leader Raila Odinga and Vice President William Ruto in a dead heat. Find all the live updates here.

A group of voters queue while waiting to vote in front on ballot boxes at a polling station during the Kenya's general election at St. Stephen School in the informal settlement of Mathare in Nairobi, Kenya, on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Luis Tato / AFP)

Kenya election 2022: What you need to know 09.08.2022

Kenyans head to the polls on Tuesday to elect their fifth president since independence. The election pitches Vice President William Ruto against opposition leader Raila Odinga. DW looks at what's at stake.

Supporters of Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Kenya Kwanza political coalition cheer him during a campaign tour ahead of the forthcoming presidential elections, near the border crossing point between Kenya and Tanzania in Namanga, Kenya July 23, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenya election 2022: Your guide to the presidential candidates 27.07.2022

Four candidates are vying to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kenya's 2022 election. A guide to who they are and what they promise voters.

High cost of living hits many Kenyans hard Ort: Nairobi, Kenya Schlagwörter: Kenya, food prices, inflation, commodity prices Sendedatum: 30.07.2022 Rechte: DW Bildbeschreibung: Vendor Josephine Oguta sells food at a Nairobi market.

Battered economy takes center stage as Kenya votes 08.08.2022

Kenyan voters head to the polls on Tuesday, with the high cost of living a pressing issue for the electorate. The global economic downturn is having a negative impact on the country and the wider African continent.