  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Unrest in France
ScienceGlobal issues

JWST: Why detecting carbon molecules in space matters

Esteban Pardo
1 hour ago

Another first for the James Webb Space Telescope: Carbon is life — and scientists say the telescope just detected a carbon molecule in the Orion Nebula.

https://p.dw.com/p/4THAH
Image from the James Webb Space Telescope of the Orion Bar region
This is the region of the Orion nebula where the protoplanetary disk d203-506 is located. That's where the CH3+ molecule was detected.Image: ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, M. Zamani (ESA/Webb), the PDRs4All ERS Team

One of the most important unsolved problems of modern science is: How did life arise from non-living matter?

We still don't know but we have a good idea of what the required steps are, for instance, the formation of complex organic molecules, like amino acids, from simpler ones, like CH3+, or methylium.

Life as we know it is carbon-based

The CH3+ molecule, which is also known as methyl cation, has been detected in space for the first time by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The preliminary unedited results were published on June 26, 2023, in the journal Nature.

Organic molecules are carbon based. They contain carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen atoms but can also bond to other elements, such as oxygen, nitrogen or phosphorus.

Everything that makes us and all life on Earth is carbon based.

CH3+ is a very simple organic molecule, just one carbon atom and 3 hydrogen atoms. But it reacts with other molecules to form more complex ones. Its presence in space tells us that basic building blocks for life are out there.

"This CH3+ is an initiator of a lot of very interesting more complex reactions," said Stephan Schlemmer, a professor of experimental physics at Cologne University in Germany. Schlemmer was part of an international team that worked on the latest findings.

Looking for molecular fingerprints in space

Scientists found the fingerprints of the CH3+ molecule in light coming from a swirling disk of dust and gas around a young star. The disk is in the Orion Nebula, 1,350 light years from Earth.

The Orion Nebula is visible to the naked eye although you may only see a dot on Orion's sword slightly below the belt.

Image from the James Webb Space Telescope of the Orion Bar region
Here is a step-by-step zoom in process from the larger nebula region on the left, to the more specific area on the top right, and the protoplanetary disk at the bottom right.Image: ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, M. Zamani (ESA/Webb), the PDRs4All ERS Team

Visible light is just a fraction of the whole picture. But every atom and molecule absorbs or emits light uniquely, with its own specific color palette.

For example, hydrogen, the simplest of atoms, when excited, emits a red glow, and if you view it through a prism, you will see four characteristic lines that make up its spectrum.

Scientists call this technique spectroscopy and in space they use the James Webb Space Telescope to do it.

James Webb offers glimpse of distant planets

An unexpected discovery

But the thing is, when astronomers captured the spectrum of this planet forming disk, it came as a surprise. "Nobody knew what it was," said Schlemmer.

So they started looking for other scientists who could help and they found Schlemmer's lab.

The lab had been studying the fingerprint of molecules and analyzed CH3+ in detail. And that enabled scientists to match the unknown fingerprint detected by the JWST to this specific, life-giving molecule.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Nobel Prize for Chemistry 2022 winners Barry Sharpless, Morten Meldal and Carolyn R. Bertozzie. © Johan Jarnestad/The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences

Nobel Prize: Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless win 2022 chemistry award

Nobel Prize: Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless win 2022 chemistry award

Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless have been awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing a way of "snapping molecules together.''
ScienceOctober 5, 2022

"Formation of the Methyl Cation by Photochemistry in a Protoplanetary Disk" (Nature, June 26, 2023)

www.nature.com
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian servicemen ride on armoured personnel carriers (APC) on a road toward Bakhmut
Live

Ukraine updates: 'Fierce fighting' as Kyiv seeks to advance

Conflicts34 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A water oasis surrounded by green plants lies in the desert.

Sudan's fossil desert underwater reservoir

Sudan's fossil desert underwater reservoir

Nature and Environment4 hours ago04:11 min
More from Africa

Asia

The Police department march during the Republic Day parade at Kasturchand Park on January 26, 2020, in Nagpur, India

India's transgender people demand inclusion in police forces

India's transgender people demand inclusion in police forces

SocietyJuly 2, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

An election poster showing the AfD's Hannes Loth

Why is far-right populism so popular in Germany?

Why is far-right populism so popular in Germany?

Politics18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The final cover of the Wiener Zeitung print edition

Austria's Wiener Zeitung publishes final print edition

Austria's Wiener Zeitung publishes final print edition

Media21 hours ago02:19 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Members of the Armenian community, including two women, protest holding a yellow sign that reads: We Demand A Report!!!

Jerusalem's Armenian Quarter faces upheaval

Jerusalem's Armenian Quarter faces upheaval

Politics20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Yellow police tape cordoning off the scene of a shooting, with an ice cream truck in the center of the photo

2 dead after Baltimore shooting

2 dead after Baltimore shooting

Crime18 hours ago01:41 min
More from North America
Go to homepage