Julian Nagelsmann

Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann is regarded as one of the best of a new generation of German bench bosses. Nagelsmann got into coaching early after his playing career was ended through injury at the age of 20.

Julian Nagelsmann became the youngest head coach in Bundesliga history, when he took over from Huub Stevens in February 2016, at the age of 28. At the time, Hoffenheim were in danger of relegation, but Nagelsmann kept them in the first division and a season later, the club qualified for the Champions League for the first time in its history.

02.11.2021, Fußball: Champions League, FC Bayern München - Benfica Lissabon, Gruppenphase, Gruppe E, 4. Spieltag, in der Allianz Arena. Münchens Trainer Julian Nagelsmann (l) gratuliert Münchens Robert Lewandowski nach dem Spiel.

Champions League: Julian Nagelsmann returns as Bayern Munich qualify for round of 16 02.11.2021

Robert Lewandowski hit a hat trick to welcome Julian Nagelsmann back to the dugout and send Bayern into the Champions League knockouts. That the performance came after a tumultuous 10 days speaks to Bayern's quality.
MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 13: Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich arrives at the stadium wearing a face mask prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Allianz Arena on June 13, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Joshua Kimmich defends COVID-19 vaccine stance as Bayern Munich win again 23.10.2021

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich defended his decision not to get vaccinated, insisting he is "not a COVID denier or anti-vaxxer." He was quizzed on the subject after his team's Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim.
Chef-Trainer Julian Nagelsmann FC Bayern Muenchen, FC Bayern Muenchen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 1. Bundesliga, 7. Spieltag, 03.10.2021 DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video Muenchen Bayern Deutschland *** Head coach Julian Nagelsmann FC Bayern Muenchen , FC Bayern Muenchen vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 1 Bundesliga, 7 Spieltag, 03 10 2021 DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Muenchen Bayern Deutschland Copyright: xkolbert-press/ChristianxKolbertx

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann tests positive for COVID-19 21.10.2021

The 34-year-old head coach missed his team's win over Benfica in Lisbon, feeling unwell. Despite being fully vaccinated, he has since tested positive for COVID-19.
Portugal Lisboa, Estadio da Luz 20.10.2021 UEFA Championsleague Gruppenphase - Gruppe E S.L.Benfica - FC Bayern München v.l., Leroy Sane FC Bayern München Torjubel, Goal celebration, celebrate the goal UEFA regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi-video *** Portugal Lisboa, Estadio da Luz 20 10 2021 UEFA Champions League Group Stage Group E S L Benfica FC Bayern München v l , Leroy Sane FC Bayern München Goal celebration, celebrate the goal UEFA regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Copyright: JoaquimxFerreira

Champions League: Leroy Sané delivers win for patient Bayern Munich 20.10.2021

In an entertaining European encounter, Bayern Munich sealed the win expected of them. Leroy Sané scored a sensational goal but it was Bayern's patient that impressed the most.
Kevin TRAPP, FRA 1, save against Robert LEWANDOWSKI, FCB 9 in the match FC BAYERN MUENCHEN - EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 1.German Football League on October 03, 2021 in Munich, Germany. Season 2021/2022, matchday 7, 1.Bundesliga, FCB, München, 7.Spieltag.

Bundesliga: Kevin Trapp heroics help Frankfurt to historic win against Bayern 03.10.2021

Eintracht Frankfurt won at Bayern Munich for the first time in 21 years on Sunday. Kevin Trapp was the hero with several big saves as the champions tasted defeat under Julian Nagelsmann for the first time.
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Bayern Munich v Dynamo Kyiv - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 29, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their first goal with Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Champions League: Leroy Sané all smiles in big Bayern Munich win 29.09.2021

Bayern Munich got the win expected of them at home against Dynamo Kyiv, but it was the performance of former Schalke winger Leroy Sané that caught the eye.
Robert Lewandowski on during Golden Shoe 2021 ceremony. Munich, 21.09.2021.

Robert Lewandowski wins Golden Shoe after prolific Bayern Munich season 21.09.2021

Named the best male footballer in the world in 2020, Robert Lewandowski has now been officially crowned the most prolific goalscorer in Europe last season. The Bayern Munich man seems to improve with age.
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, right, celebrates after scoring the first goal of the match, on a penalty, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FC Bayern Munich in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at their best in dominant win over RB Leipzig 11.09.2021

Julian Nagelsmann made a triumphant return to Leipzig as his Bayern Munich side dominated the game from start to finish. Robert Lewandowski scored again as Jamal Musiala had an impressive showing from the bench.
Torjjubel Jamal MUSIALA Bayern Muenchen nach das Tor zum 3-0,Aktion,, Jubel,Freude,Begeisterung, mit Serge GNABRY FC Bayern Muenchen. Fussball 1. Bundesliga Saison 2021/2022, 3.Spieltag, Spieltag03 FC Bayern Muenchen-Hertha BSC Berlin am 28.08.2021, A L L I A N Z A R E N A Muenchen. *** Goal Jamal MUSIALA Bayern Muenchen after the goal to 3 0,Action,, Jubel,Freude,Begeisterung, with Serge GNABRY FC Bayern Muenchen Fussball 1 Bundesliga Saison 2021 2022, 3 Spieltag, Spieltag03 FC Bayern Muenchen Hertha BSC Berlin am 28 08 2021, A L L I A N Z A R E N A Muenchen

Bundesliga: Jamal Musiala a player with all the time in the world 28.08.2021

Jamal Musiala scored the pick of the goals as Bayern Munich cruised to a 5-0 win over Hertha Berlin. While his technical skills are excellent, it's his maturity, composure and ability to find space that sets him apart.

Bundesliga-Inside: Gnabry spares Bayern's blushes 26.08.2021

Serge Gnabry's brace secured Bayern the win over Cologne. But their start was a little shaky. There is a lot to do for coach Julian Nagelsmann and his team.
22.08.2021, Fussball 1. Bundesliga 2021/2022, 2. Spieltag, FC Bayern München - 1.FC Köln, in der Allianz-Arena München. Torjubel nach dem Treffer zum 2:0 v.l. Alphonso Davies FC Bayern München und Serge Gnabry FC Bayern München ***DFL and DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.*** *** 22 08 2021, Football 1 Bundesliga 2021 2022, 2 Matchday, FC Bayern München 1 FC Köln, at Allianz Arena Munich Goal celebration after scoring 2 0 v l Alphonso Davies FC Bayern München and Serge Gnabry FC Bayern München DFL and DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video

Gnabry brace hands Nagelsmann first Bundesliga win, Sane booed by fans 22.08.2021

Two Serge Gnabry goals in a rollercoaster second half gave Bayern Munich their first Bundesliga win under Julian Nagelsmann. Leroy Sane paid the price for a lackluster first half and was booed off at half-time.
Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring during the German Supercup football match BVB Borussia Dortmund vs FC Bayern Munich in Dortmund, on August 17, 2021. - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

German Supercup: Lewandowski double-sinks Dortmund as Nagelsmann seals first silverware 17.08.2021

Bayern Munich have won the German Supercup again, sweeping Dortmund aside in an absorbing contest. Robert Lewandowski was the hero on a night when Julian Nagelsmann won the first trophy of his career.
Fussball Audi Football Summit 2021 in der Allianz Arena FC Bayern Muenchen - SSC Neapel 31.07.2021 Trainer Julian Nagelsmann (FC Bayern Muenchen) FOTO: ULMER Pressebildagentur xxNOxMODELxRELEASExx

Bayern Munich's Julian Nagelsmann eyes first title in Supercup clash with Dortmund 16.08.2021

Two years ago, Julian Nagelsmann targeted a trophy within six years. Now set for his first final as Bayern Munich's new coach, Nagelsmann is desperate to finally get his hands on the silverware he's expected to deliver.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - August 13, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski in action with Borussia Moenchengladbach's Stefan Lainer REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

'That Bundesliga feeling again': Fans return in numbers as Bayern Munich are held by Gladbach 13.08.2021

Bayern Munich began their quest for a tenth straight Bundesliga title with a 1-1 draw away at Borussia Mönchengladbach in Julian Nagelsmann's first game. It was a game with goals and saves but, mostly importantly, fans.
Fußball, Teampräsentation, 20210804, FC Bayern München. Im Bild Trainer des FC Bayern München Julian NAGELSMANN trinkt. München Allianz Arena Bayern Deutschland *** Football, team presentation, 20210804, FC Bayern Munich In the picture coach of FC Bayern Munich Julian NAGELSMANN drinks Munich Allianz Arena Bavaria Germany Copyright: Passion2Press/MarkusxFischerx

Bundesliga: With Julian Nagelsmann at the wheel, can Bayern Munich be stopped? 12.08.2021

Julian Nagelsmann is the latest coach tasked with continuing Bayern Munich's dominance in Germany. The league is desperate for a different winner, but can anyone stop Bayern winning a 10th straight Bundesliga title?
Dortmund's German forward Marco Reus (C) holds the trophy as Dortmund's players celebrate after winning the German Cup (DFB Pokal) final football match RB Leipzig v BVB Borussia Dortmund, in Berlin on May 13, 2021. - RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 (Photo by Martin Rose / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 / RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 (Photo by MARTIN ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund teach RB Leipzig's Nagelsmann a lesson in German Cup triumph 14.05.2021

RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann had hoped to end his tenure with a triumph ahead of his summer move to Bayern Munich. Instead, his team was dismantled by a hungrier, more ruthless Dortmund.
