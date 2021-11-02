Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann is regarded as one of the best of a new generation of German bench bosses. Nagelsmann got into coaching early after his playing career was ended through injury at the age of 20.

Julian Nagelsmann became the youngest head coach in Bundesliga history, when he took over from Huub Stevens in February 2016, at the age of 28. At the time, Hoffenheim were in danger of relegation, but Nagelsmann kept them in the first division and a season later, the club qualified for the Champions League for the first time in its history.