Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann is regarded as one of the best of a new generation of German bench bosses. Nagelsmann got into coaching early after his playing career was ended through injury at the age of 20.
Julian Nagelsmann became the youngest head coach in Bundesliga history, when he took over from Huub Stevens in February 2016, at the age of 28. At the time, Hoffenheim were in danger of relegation, but Nagelsmann kept them in the first division and a season later, the club qualified for the Champions League for the first time in its history.
Robert Lewandowski hit a hat trick to welcome Julian Nagelsmann back to the dugout and send Bayern into the Champions League knockouts. That the performance came after a tumultuous 10 days speaks to Bayern's quality.
Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich defended his decision not to get vaccinated, insisting he is "not a COVID denier or anti-vaxxer." He was quizzed on the subject after his team's Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim.
Two years ago, Julian Nagelsmann targeted a trophy within six years. Now set for his first final as Bayern Munich's new coach, Nagelsmann is desperate to finally get his hands on the silverware he's expected to deliver.
Bayern Munich began their quest for a tenth straight Bundesliga title with a 1-1 draw away at Borussia Mönchengladbach in Julian Nagelsmann's first game. It was a game with goals and saves but, mostly importantly, fans.
Julian Nagelsmann is the latest coach tasked with continuing Bayern Munich's dominance in Germany. The league is desperate for a different winner, but can anyone stop Bayern winning a 10th straight Bundesliga title?