 Journalists′ role in 1988 Gladbeck hostage crisis was ′unethical′ - press council | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 16.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

Journalists' role in 1988 Gladbeck hostage crisis was 'unethical' - press council

Manfred Protze was one of the reporters who closely followed the Gladbeck hostage-takers on their escape across Germany. Now a spokesman for the German Press Council, he views the drama with fresh perspective.

Manfred Protze (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

DW: You pursued the hostage-takers' vehicle in a taxi. Suddenly, they stopped, one of them got out and shot at the cab. How did that make you feel?

Manfred Protze: I was surprised and shocked, I hadn't seen that coming. Once it was clear we were okay, I reacted like people in shock typically react, which is to immediately continue what you were doing. That explains why we continued to follow the bus, though at a suitable distance.

Read more: German hostage drama: The day the press became the story

You followed the bus to the Dutch border. Did you overstep the boundaries of respectable reporting?

I can't be the judge of my own actions. The Press Council, however, has made it clear that reporting truthfully is a journalistic duty. One way to do that is by direct observation, which is limited where the protection of human lives is concerned. That's where the press and the police can cooperate.

And that is just how my story began: Before I hired the cab, I gave the police a routine call. The police said, "We're not saying anything." They were not cooperative so I had to find a substitute source of information. In rush hour traffic on the highway, we were suddenly behind a public transit bus from Bremen, a total coincidence. We guessed that the bus had to be the hostage-takers' vehicle, so we followed it.

Hans-Jürgen Rösner (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

'To hell with my life,' Hans-Jürgen Rösner told the press

At the time, I didn't know the hostage-takers had already shot someone. If I had, I wouldn't have hired the taxi and I wouldn't have followed the bus. You don't enter into a situation where shooting is a possibility. But there was a lack of information and the police were uncooperative.

Previously in Cologne, the hostage takers held a bizarre press conference, with the 18-year-old hostage Silke Bischoff forced to answer media questions from the getaway car while one of the gangsters held a gun to her head. The police were not able to storm the car because it was surrounded by reporters and gawpers. One journalist even got into the car and helped the gangsters find their way out of the city. Were the reporters behaving ethically?

It was a clear overstepping of the boundaries, and therefore unethical. Without judging individual reporters' behaviour, the Press Council assessed the events and made it clear that an intervention on the part of journalists is not compatible with their duties. That says it all: Reporters can observe, but they should not get involved!

Dieter Degowski (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

Dieter Degowski was released from prison earlier this year

In 1988, the German Press Council said there should be no interviews with hostage-takers in an ongoing hostage situation, and that it is not up to reporters to try to negotiate. Should the council, have condemned the reporters' actions more clearly, more harshly?

I think the Press Council statement did just that. It was clear enough. We said what you can and what you cannot do, and where the red line is.

The Press Council can only assess and perhaps condemn the behaviour of individual reporters if it sticks to a designated procedure. It has to give the colleague who is being criticized the opportunity to respond.

What are the lessons German journalists have learned from those events and the mistakes made 30 years ago?

I can only speculate that the message was received. It hasn't yet been put to the test because thank goodness, there's never been a similar situation. No one had an inkling that something like that could happen nor was anyone prepared.

Did German journalism 'lose its innocence' back then?

German journalism lost its innocence in the Third Reich, during the Nazi era. Compared to that, the Gladbeck incident is much less important. And some of the criticism is inappropriate, too. It is an exaggeration to say journalists stopped at nothing.

Interview: Stefan Dege.

DW recommends

Infamous 'Gladbeck gangster' to be released from jail in Germany

One of two armed bank robbers whose two-day car chase and fatal hostage-taking kept West Germany aghast in 1988 is to be freed. A German court has decided to release Dieter Degowski after nearly 30 years in jail. (10.10.2017)  

German hostage drama: The day the press became the story

It was dubbed the "darkest hour" in postwar German media history. DW takes a look back at the Gladbeck hostage drama and how coverage of the event 30 years ago shattered the nation and redefined the rules of reporting. (16.08.2018)  

The hostage crisis that shook Germany's rules of reporting: Gladbeck

A new TV miniseries revisits the 1988 Gladbeck hostage crisis. Dubbed the "darkest hour" in postwar German media history, coverage of the event shattered the nation and redefined the rules of reporting. (08.03.2018)  

Related content

Dieter Degowski / Geiselnehmer / Gladbecker Geiseldrama

German hostage drama: The day the press became the story 16.08.2018

It was dubbed the "darkest hour" in postwar German media history. DW takes a look back at the Gladbeck hostage drama and how coverage of the event 30 years ago shattered the nation and redefined the rules of reporting.

Filmstill ARD-Zweiteiler Gladbeck

The hostage crisis that shook Germany's rules of reporting: Gladbeck 08.03.2018

A new TV miniseries revisits the 1988 Gladbeck hostage crisis. Dubbed the "darkest hour" in postwar German media history, coverage of the event shattered the nation and redefined the rules of reporting.

Dieter Degowski

Infamous 'Gladbeck gangster' to be released from jail in Germany 10.10.2017

One of two armed bank robbers whose two-day car chase and fatal hostage-taking kept West Germany aghast in 1988 is to be freed. A German court has decided to release Dieter Degowski after nearly 30 years in jail.

Film

Screenshot Oleg Senzow (Official Website of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation )

Oleg Sentsov, imprisoned filmmaker

Oleg Sentsov, the Ukrainian filmmaker on a hunger strike in a Russian prison, debuted with a film that was shown at prestigious international festivals. 

Books

Germany | Street Art in Berlin - Image of Karl Marx by artist Emess (picture-alliance/Wolfram Steinberg)

How hip is Karl Marx?

His bushy gray beard and determined look are his trademarks. Marx has long since morphed into an icon – and a marketable commodity! The image of the radical revolutionary can sell almost anything, from cars to pop music. 

Music

Madonna

Happy birthday, Madonna!

The 'material girl' turns 60: We take a look at Madonna's unique career, the many faces she's presented to the world, her wild, iconic stage outfits, her forays into acting and her charity work.  

Arts

Deutschland Ruhrtriennale 2018 | Szene aus der Produktion The Head and The Load (Stella Olivier)

'Anti-Semitic' BDS controversy overshadows German music festival

Migration is in focus at this year's Ruhrtriennale in western Germany. The experimental program with a premiere by a Syrian director is attractive, but Young Fathers' support of the BDS movement has caused rumblings. 

Digital Culture

Historic record turntable in a darkened room with mirrors conjures up a club atmosphere at the exhibition Nineties Berlin (nineties berlin)

Taking visitors back to "Nineties Berlin"

What went on in Berlin in the 90s? An exhibition in the city's storied "Alte Münze" has the answers. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  