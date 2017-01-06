James Thomas "Jimmy" Fallon, born in 1974 in Brooklyn, is a US television host, actor, comedian, singer, writer, and producer.

Jimmy Fallon rose to fame in the US as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," which he joined in 1998, and as the host of the talk shows "Late Night with Jammy Fallon" and "The Tonight Show." Fallon has also starred in films, including "Taxi" (2004) and "Fever Pitch" (2005), and published two comedy albums and three books. Fallon is also active in the Universal Zulu Nation hip hop awareness movement.