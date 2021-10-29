Jerome Boateng made his Bundesliga debut with Hertha of his native Berlin in 2007 - at the tender age of 18. He soon moved on to Hamburg and Manchester City, before settling down at Bayern Munich.

The West Berlin-born central defender is the half brother of professional football player Kevin-Prince Boateng. Although he has often been plagued by injury, Jerome Boateng was a key part of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning squad. Following a disastrous 2018 World Cup in Russia, Germany coach Joachim Löw announced that he would no longer select Boateng, or fellow veterans Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller for the national team.