Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng made his Bundesliga debut with Hertha of his native Berlin in 2007 - at the tender age of 18. He soon moved on to Hamburg and Manchester City, before settling down at Bayern Munich.

The West Berlin-born central defender is the half brother of professional football player Kevin-Prince Boateng. Although he has often been plagued by injury, Jerome Boateng was a key part of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning squad. Following a disastrous 2018 World Cup in Russia, Germany coach Joachim Löw announced that he would no longer select Boateng, or fellow veterans Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller for the national team.

Der Schauspieler Eugene Boateng kommt ins Kino „Atlantis“ zur Premiere des Films Borga“. Kinostart von Borga ist der 28. Oktober.

Actor Eugene Boateng draws authenticity from his roots 29.10.2021

The actor and producer of the award-winning film "Borga" says his background inspired him to work on this story about a Ghanaian who leaves his home country.
Jerome Boateng FC Bayern München FC Bayern München Training 1 Fussball Bundesliga Saison 2019 / 2020 Copyright by : sampics Photographie |

Germany ex-national soccer player Jerome Boateng fined for assault 09.09.2021

Former national soccer player Jerome Boateng has been sentenced to a fine of €1.8 million for intentional assault of his former partner.

Trophy collector Jerome Boateng 23.05.2021

Is it wise to let go Jérôme Boateng after 10 years at Bayern for free? 'Boa' has won 24 titles with Bayern. How became the defender such a champion? All started in Berlin.
14.11.2020, Sachsen, Leipzig: Fußball: Nations League A, Gruppenphase, Gruppe 4, 5. Spieltag, Deutschland - Ukraine in der Red Bull Arena. Joachim Löw, Trainer von Deutschland, fasst an seinen Kragen. WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. Foto: Robert Michael/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Joachim Löw: Germany ready for 'regeneration' but not before Euro 2020 11.03.2021

Departing Germany head coach Joachim Löw believes the country has a bright footballing future, but he's not part of it. However, he insists he's the man to lead Germany, and perhaps some familiar faces, at Euro 2020.
Fussball, Herren, Saison 2020/21, Nations League Liga A, Gruppe 4, 5. Spieltag in Leipzig, Deutschland - Ukraine, Bundestrainer Joachim Löw Deutschland, 14.11. 2020, *** Soccer, men, season 2020 21, Nations League Liga A, Group 4, 5 Matchday in Leipzig, Germany Ukraine, national coach Joachim Löw Germany , 14 11 2020, Copyright: xMatthiasxKochx

Germany's Löw not ruling out Müller, Hummels and Boateng recall 01.03.2021

A return for the three World Cup winners to the German national team is not out of the question, Joachim Löw has revealed. He has also spoken about his players' coronavirus fears prior to the defeat to Spain in November.
Film Borga l Dreharbeiten l von Regisseur York-Fabian Raabe ****Nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung von Maria John Sánchez****

'Borga' sheds light on African migrant lives in Germany 05.02.2021

The film "Borga" tells the story of a Ghanaian migrant who wants to make it big in Europe. But the reality of his new life in Germany largely shatters those dreams.

(L-R) Germany's defender Jerome Boateng, Germany's defender Mats Hummels and Germany's forward Thomas Mueller line up to make a wall during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Germany and Mexico at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. - Germany head coach Joachim Loew dropped a bombshell on March 5, 2019 by announcing that 2014 World Cup winners Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Mueller are no longer in his plans. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Löw's Germany struggling post Müller, Hummels, Boateng era 09.11.2020

As Joachim Löw continues to resists recalling Thomas Müller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels, the Germany coach is scrambling to find a winning formula. Can he rediscover it in time for next summer's Euros?
Homecoming Ghana: Tracy Boateng

Homecoming Ghana: Tracy Boateng 10.09.2020

Born in Germany and raised in the Netherlands, Tracy never felt truly African. But when her parents sent her to Ghana to get to know her cultural home, Tracy discovered huge potential for doing business there. So she packed her bags and settled in Ghana permanently, launching her own company: Cocktails & Co.
Bildkombo Jerome Boateng Nicole Anyomi und Leroy Kwadwo Etonam Nicole Anyomi (SGS, 17) Portrait , Einzelbild , Profilfoto, 08.08.2019, Essen (Deutschland), Fussball, Flyeralarm Frauen-Bundesliga, SGS Media Day, DFB/DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. | Verwendung weltweit MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Jerome Boateng of FC Bayern Muenchen looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Club Atletico de Madrid and FC Bayern Muenchen at Vicente Calderon Stadium on September 28, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Rostock, Deutschland 30. November 2019: 3. Liga - 19/20 - FC Hansa Rostock vs. Wuerzburger Kickers Leroy Kwadwo (WÃ_rzburg / Wuerzburg) Aktion . Einzelbild . // DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. // | Verwendung weltweit

Black Lives Matter: Black German footballers speak out on racism 05.06.2020

A week of protest in the US has sparked worldwide support for the Black Lives Matter movement. In interviews with DW, three black German footballers speak about how they feel about racism. Here is what they told us.
Jerome Boateng (Deutschland Germany) - 05.06.2018: Media Day der Deutschen Nationalmannschaft zur WM-Vorbereitung in der Sportzone Rungg in Eppan/Suedtirol | Verwendung weltweit

Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng: 'No child is born a racist' 04.06.2020

Following the killing of George Floyd, Bundesliga players have spoken out against racism. German footballer Jerome Boateng talked to DW about the importance of education and the room for more support.
LEIPZIG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: Jerome Boateng of Bayern Muenchen reacts during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and FC Bayern Muenchen at Red Bull Arena on September 14, 2019 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Big deals that could happen in the January transfer window 03.01.2020

Borussia Dortmund have already been busy but plenty more players are expected to move in and out of the Bundesliga in January. Jerome Boateng, Julian Draxler and Paco Alcacer could be among them.
AUGSBURG, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 03: Amine Harit of Schalke celebrates scoring the 3rd team goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and FC Schalke 04 at WWK-Arena on November 03, 2019 in Augsburg, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures 03.11.2019

An early red card for Jerome Boateng contributed to a miserable return to Frankfurt for Niko Kovac. RB Leipzig also ran riot, putting eight past Mainz while Düsseldorf, Borussia Dortmund and Gladbach all won.
Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe (R) welcomes Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (L) at Harare Airport on April 22, 2010. Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad arrived in Zimbabwe on April 22 for trade talks with President Robert Mugabe, as Mugabe's partners in a fractious unity government slammed the visit as a scandal. Ahmadinejad, whose visit is expected to produce a raft of trade and cooperation agreements, is scheduled to open the country's main trade fair in the second city of Bulawayo on April 23. AFP PHOTO/Desmond Kwande (Photo credit should read DESMOND KWANDE/AFP/Getty Images)

AfricaLink on Air – 06 September 2019 06.09.2019

Tribute and mixed reaction to the death of Zimbabwe ex-President Robert Mugabe+++ Cameroon opposition leader goes on trial in military court+++Thousands affected as Uganda restricts its open-door refugee policy
MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - MARCH 02: Jerome Boateng #17 of Bayern Munich looks on during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Bayern Muenchen at Borussia-Park on March 02, 2019 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng under investigation for assault 03.09.2019

Jerome Boateng, Bayern Munich and former German national team football star, has been charged with assault. The charge is in relation to an alleged attack on a former partner, German prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday.
Bayern Munich's German defender Jerome Boateng plays the ball during the German Supercup foorball match BVB Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Munich on August 3, 2019 at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, western Germany. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo credit should read INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty Images)

Jerome Boateng 'one of us' says Kovac, but Bayern future still in the air 05.08.2019

After his preseason performances earned him praise from Bayern Munich players and staff, the 2014 World Cup winner was in the starting lineup against Dortmund. “He played a good game," Bayern coach Niko Kovac told DW.
Muenchen, Deutschland 06.09.2018, UEFA Nations League, Deutschland - Frankreich, Mats Hummels (GER), Thomas Mueller (GER) und Jerome Boateng (GER) diskutieren ( DeFodi527 *** Muenchen Germany 06 09 2018 UEFA Nations League Germany France Mats Hummels GER Thomas Mueller GER and Jerome Boateng GER discuss DeFodi527

What's happened to Germany's world-class players? 31.07.2019

The lack of a German on FIFA's shortlist of the best men's players and the low key loan move of a key man in World Cup 2014 give cause for reflection. Did Germany's golden generation peak early? And who's behind them?

