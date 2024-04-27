Jens von Larcher

After studying German literature, art history and philosophy in Bremen and in Berlin, Jens started to work as a freelance reporter for DW. As a music lover, Jens has truly enjoyed the privilege of meeting people like Ian Paice, drummer of legendary Rockband Deep Purple; Karl Bartos, former member of German Techno pioneer Kraftwerk and Bryan Ferry, singer, songwriter and frontman of British art rock band Roxy Music.

Jens also delights in meeting and interviewing lesser-known figures all over Europe — everyone from artists and designers to chefs and entrepreneurs. This chance to get to know all kinds of people and learn about aspects of European culture is what Jens loves about his job.

Recent highlights for Jens include his trip to Bury in North England, where he covered the production of the famous Bury Black Pudding; a visit to the west coast of Sweden, where he fell into the Atlantic Ocean while shooting on a tiny island; and a trip to the Polish city of Krakow, where he met the executive director of the Jewish Community Center Jonathan Ornstein.