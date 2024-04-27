  1. Skip to content
Jens von Larcher

Reporter with a special focus on culture and lifestyle

Jens loves to explore all aspects of culture and lifestyle across the different regions of Europe, and bring them to DW's audience.

After studying German literature, art history and philosophy in Bremen and in Berlin, Jens started to work as a freelance reporter for DW. As a music lover, Jens has truly enjoyed the privilege of meeting people like Ian Paice, drummer of legendary Rockband Deep Purple; Karl Bartos, former member of German Techno pioneer Kraftwerk and Bryan Ferry, singer, songwriter and frontman of British art rock band Roxy Music.

Jens also delights in meeting and interviewing lesser-known figures all over Europe — everyone from artists and designers to chefs and entrepreneurs. This chance to get to know all kinds of people and learn about aspects of European culture is what Jens loves about his job.

Recent highlights for Jens include his trip to Bury in North England, where he covered the production of the famous Bury Black Pudding; a visit to the west coast of Sweden, where he fell into the Atlantic Ocean while shooting on a tiny island; and a trip to the Polish city of Krakow, where he met the executive director of the Jewish Community Center Jonathan Ornstein.

Stories by Jens von Larcher

DW Sendung afrimaxx

Bringing the kora into the concert hall: Seckou Keita

Music for kora and orchestra: Seckou Keita combines the sounds of Africa and Europe.
MusicApril 27, 202405:01 min
A block of Stilton cheese on a wood cutting board, with a knife

Blue Stilton considered king of English cheeses

Only cheese made in three English shires using local, pasteurized milk can bear the name Stilton.
LifestyleMarch 13, 202405:07 min
View of a half-timbered house next to a hill with a terraced garden and vineyard

What does it take to renovate an old half-timbered house?

Half-timbered houses can be beautiful, if they're in good condition. But renovating such a building isn't easy.
ArchitectureFebruary 1, 202404:34 min
DW Sendung Euromaxx | Köttbullar

Köttbullar, a Swedish national dish

IKEA isn't the only place serving these meatballs —they're many Swedes' favorite dish, too.
LifestyleSeptember 15, 202304:29 min
A view of the Swiss Alps, showing greenery in shades of pink and red

Swiss Alps in pink and red

Using infrared photography, photographer Zak van Biljon immerses nature in vibrant colors.
LifestyleMay 21, 202203:54 min
The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains (Getty Images(AFP/D. L. Olivas)

Evolution of Pink Floyd on show in Dortmund

The legendary Pink Floyd formed during a time of upheaval. Now they're the focus of an exhibition in Dortmund.
CultureSeptember 14, 2018
