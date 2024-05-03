  1. Skip to content
German journalist working at DW since 2000 

Editor and reporter for the Culture and Documentaries departments with a focus on cultural diversity and European traditions

Jana Oertel studied art history in the 1990's at the Freie Universität in Berlin. She started working as a culture and lifestyle reporter at DW after graduation. Her journalistic work for DW's culture program "Euromaxx,” the Youtube Channels “DW Food,” “DW Travel” and “DW Classical Music” have taken her to various European countries where she has met and interviewed the movers and shakers of the cultural world.  Her areas of expertise include architecture, community living, innovation and sustainability trends. She also feels at home in the world of Social Media, producing reels and videos for Instagram and Facebook. Jana is excited about people and their passions, and she loves to dive into Europe's rich culture, questioning and reporting on its particularities and traditions.

Stories by Jana Oertel

Long thin strands of pasta dangle across a woven mat.

The secret behind Sardinia's rare Su Filindeu pasta

The secret behind Sardinia's rare Su Filindeu pasta

The Italian island of Sardinia is home to the sacred Su Filindeu pasta, known as Threads of God.
LifestyleMarch 5, 202405:24 min
Thumbnail Euromaxx 21.10.23

Architecture photographer Iwan Baan

Architecture photographer Iwan Baan

Dutchman Iwan Baan is considered the favorite photographer of many renowned architects worldwide.
CultureOctober 23, 202305:22 min
National Museum of Qatar from above, with unusual roof structure looking like white seashells.

How photographer Iwan Baan gives life to architecture

How photographer Iwan Baan gives life to architecture

The photographer of top architects, Iwan Baan specializes in documenting how people interact with global structures.
ArchitectureOctober 21, 2023
