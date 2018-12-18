It Takes a Village – Ep 10: Stand Up For Your Rights  

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Against all odds, Jane finally holds her workshop on children's rights. In her private life, there also seems to be a happy end on the horizon. Join her and her friends for the grand finale!
After their father moved in with them against their will, Jane and Hope ran away and are now sleeping rough with their friends, the street kids Leroy and Sara. Will the sisters find a solution to get off the streets?
Jane and Hope finally opened up to Mary about their miserable situation. Mary, on her part, is determined to help them and does not only have a good idea how to go for it, but also some important proof.
After Aisha revealed the sisters’ secret to Principal Denis, he pulls all the stops to find the girls’ father – and is successful. What will Jane and Hope do when confronted with their dad they were actually hiding from?
