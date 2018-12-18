 It Takes a Village – Ep 09: Police Matter | Podcast Crime Fighters | DW | 20.12.2018

Podcast

It Takes a Village – Ep 09: Police Matter

Jane and Hope finally opened up to Mary about their miserable situation. Mary, on her part, is determined to help them and does not only have a good idea how to go for it, but also some important proof.

Audios and videos on the topic

Related content

It Takes a Village – Ep 10: Stand Up For Your Rights 20.12.2018

Against all odds, Jane finally holds her workshop on children's rights. In her private life, there also seems to be a happy end on the horizon. Join her and her friends for the grand finale!

It Takes a Village – Ep 08: The Tide Is Turning 20.12.2018

After their father moved in with them against their will, Jane and Hope ran away and are now sleeping rough with their friends, the street kids Leroy and Sara. Will the sisters find a solution to get off the streets?

It Takes a Village – Ep 07: The Big Surprise 20.12.2018

After Aisha revealed the sisters’ secret to Principal Denis, he pulls all the stops to find the girls’ father – and is successful. What will Jane and Hope do when confronted with their dad they were actually hiding from?

