 It Takes a Village – Ep 07: The Big Surprise | Podcast Crime Fighters | DW | 20.12.2018

Podcast

It Takes a Village – Ep 07: The Big Surprise

After Aisha revealed the sisters’ secret to Principal Denis, he pulls all the stops to find the girls’ father – and is successful. What will Jane and Hope do when confronted with their dad they were actually hiding from?

It Takes a Village – Ep 05: The Secret 20.12.2018

Jane and Hope are very excited when Mary brings them a letter from their mother. But they soon find out that it doesn’t contain good news.

It Takes a Village – Ep 02: A New Home 20.12.2018

After the sisters Jane and Hope fled their violent father with their mother Carol, they have started a new life elsewhere. They are safe now, but still have to deal with some new problems.

It Takes a Village – Ep 01: Being Sorry Is Not Enough 20.12.2018

The teenage sisters Jane and Hope and their mother Carol are quite in a tight spot. Carol has an idea to solve the problem. What is she up to?

