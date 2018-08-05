 Indonesia′s Lombok island hit by deadly earthquake | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 05.08.2018

Asia

Indonesia's Lombok island hit by deadly earthquake

A powerful earthquake has killed at least three people on the resort island widely considered a tropical paradise. Detailing casualties and damage have been hampered by power outages in some areas.

Indonesian rescue worker stands by a crumpled motocycle.

An earthquake measuring 7.0 struck off the coast of the Indonesian island of Lombok on Sunday.

After initially issuing a tsunami warning in response to the quake, Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency withdrew the alert.

Shortly after the quake Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of the agency for meteorology, climatology and geophysics, warned during a TV interview that residents should move inland.

"Please go to a place with higher ground, while remaining calm and not panicking," she told viewers.

In Mataram, Lombok's main city, residents described a strong jolt that sent people fleeing out of buildings.

"Everyone immediately ran out of their homes, everyone is panicking," Iman, a local resident in Mataram, told AFP news agency.

Danger in paradise

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake struck 10 kilometers (6 miles) underground. A least 14 aftershocks had been recorded since the initial rumble.

The quake comes a week after a 6.4 quake killed 17 people on the vacation island which is just east of Bali. Parts of Bali also felt the earth shake,  according to Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokeman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman.

Read more: Indonesian volcano spews ash

Video broadcast by the local Kompas TV showed patients being evacuated from a hospital in Bali's Tabanan district.

Bali and Lombok are mountainous vacation islands known for their pristine beaches. Due to the perpetual threat of earthquakes, buildings on the two islands are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.

Indonesien President Joko Widodo meets victims of last week's earthquake.

Indonesien President Joko Widodo met last week with earthquake victims

Read more: Indonesia's demcoracy 20 years after Suharto

bik/aw (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

