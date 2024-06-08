  1. Skip to content
Indonesian woman found dead inside giant python

June 8, 2024

The woman from South Sulawesi province failed to return home. Her whole body was found fully clothed in the huge belly of a 5-meter-long snake.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gp64
A man shows his pet python to people in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 14, 2019
Incidents involving pythons — ones considerably larger than pictured here — swallowing humans whole are rare but do occur in IndonesiaImage: ADEK BERRY/AFP/ Getty Images

A woman was killed by a 5-meter (16-foot) python in central Indonesia after it swallowed her whole, local media reported Saturday.

The 45-year-old, from Kalempang village in South Sulawesi province, had told her husband on Thursday she was going to sell chilies to a collector. 

When she failed to return, her husband and relatives initiated a search, village head Suardi Rosi told the Detik.com news website.

The next morning, a python was discovered near the woman's abandoned belongings, the report said.

Along with some villagers, the husband of the woman — identified only as Farida — killed the snake and cut it open.

Python with large belly cut open

Earlier, her husband "found her belongings... which made him suspicious. The villagers then searched the area. They soon spotted a python with a large belly," said Suardi.

"They agreed to cut open the python's stomach. As soon as they did, Farida's head was immediately visible."

Farida was found fully clothed inside the snake.

While such incidents are considered extremely rare, a number of people have died in Indonesia in recent years after being swallowed whole by pythons.

Last year, an 8-meter python was killed by residents in Southeast Sulawesi's Tinanggea district after it was found strangling and eating one of the farmers in a village.

In 2018, a 54-year-old woman was found dead inside a 7-meter python in Southeast Sulawesi's Muna town.

A farmer in West Sulawesi went missing a year earlier. He was found having been eaten alive by a 4-meter python at a palm oil plantation.

mm/sms (AFP, dpa)

 

