Indonesia: Floods displace over 20,000, hamper polling

CatastropheIndonesiaIndonesia: Floods displace over 20,000, hamper pollingCatastropheIndonesiaMinka Curr02/12/2024February 12, 2024The rainy season has caused severe flooding on the Indonesian island of Java. Challenging evacuation efforts are reportedly complicating voting in the world's third largest democracy, which is scheduled to take place in two days.