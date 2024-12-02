  1. Skip to content
Indonesia: Floods displace over 20,000, hamper polling

Minka Curr
February 12, 2024

The rainy season has caused severe flooding on the Indonesian island of Java. Challenging evacuation efforts are reportedly complicating voting in the world's third largest democracy, which is scheduled to take place in two days.

