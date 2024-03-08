India raids network sending citizens to fight for Russia

New Delhi's foreign ministry has urged "all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict." Russia remains on a global quest to lure more troops for its war against Ukraine.

Authorities in India have detained members of a trafficking network, sending citizens of the country to fight for Russia in Ukraine.

India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statement saying it had conducted raids on Thursday across 13 locations, detaining "suspects."

'A major trafficking ring'

The raids come after dismantling "a major human trafficking ring across the country that targeted gullible youths with the promise of lucrative jobs abroad", the CBI said in a statement.

"These traffickers have been operating as an organized network and were luring Indian nationals through social media channels and also through their local contacts/agents for highly paid jobs in Russia," the statement continued.

Russia's economy going strong To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Trafficked Indian Nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed at front bases in Russia-Ukraine War Zone against their wishes," the CBI said, adding that some of the victims were also "grievously injured" in the conflict.

The CBI said it had detected "around 35 instances" of Indians being sent to Russia.

At least two of the men who went to Russia expecting to work as "helpers" in the army have died while fighting at the front, according to their families. The Indian Embassy in Russia has confirmed one of those deaths.

New Delhi's foreign ministry has urged "all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict."

India-Russia relations

Russia remains on a global quest to lure more troops as it continues its war on Ukraine.

India is a longstanding ally of Russia and has refused to condemn Russia over its ongoing invasion of its neighbor, urging the two sides to end the conflict through diplomacy.

Last month, Nepal stopped issuing permits for its citizens to work in Russia and Ukraine until further notice, with several Nepali soldiers killed while serving in the Russian army.

jsi/rc (AFP, EFE, Reuters)