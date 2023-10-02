In Syria, quakes compound humanitarian crises from civil war

CatastropheSyriaIn Syria, quakes compound humanitarian crises from civil warTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheSyria3 hours ago3 hours ago"In Turkey, they're getting everything ... no one is coming to help us," said a man whose 4-year-old son died in the earthquakes. The ongoing crises of the 12-year conflict are miring the flow of aid and rescue teams' access to northern Syria.https://p.dw.com/p/4NNqMAdvertisement