ICC warrant over Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children

ConflictsEuropeICC warrant over Russia's abduction of Ukrainian childrenConflictsEurope3 hours ago3 hours agoRights groups and world leaders are welcoming the decision of the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes. The claims focus on the unlawful deportation of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.