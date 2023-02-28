  1. Skip to content
ICC warrant over Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children

3 hours ago

Rights groups and world leaders are welcoming the decision of the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes. The claims focus on the unlawful deportation of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Osyx
A ship being loaded in the Odesa Port, Ukraine

Black Sea grain deal extended, UN says

Conflicts2 hours ago
Africa

Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Politics2 hours ago
Asia

Lloyd Austin shakes hands with Carlito Galvez Jr. in February 2023

Opinion: Facing China, Manila cozies up to US

Conflicts12 hours ago
Germany

Christian Lindner, Olaf Scholz, Robert Habeck giving press statements on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting

Budget dispute exposes cracks in Germany's government

Politics7 hours ago
Europe

Protesters, some of them with posters or flags, gather for a demonstration on Place de la Concorde in Paris

France: Pension reform spells crisis for Macron

Politics21 hours ago
Middle East

Etgar Keret looks towards the camera.

Etgar Keret: Israel's democracy is in danger

Culture6 hours ago
North America

A US flag in front of an advertising poster for a Mercedes-Benz car.

Is German industry migrating to the US?

Business11 hours ago
Latin America

Opposition members praying in a church in Managua, Nicaragua

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

PoliticsMarch 15, 2023
