How to Sleep Well

Getting a good night's sleep can be hard. Especially for new parents. Does melatonin help? How much sleep do we actually need? How important is diet, and the right pillow?
How much sleep do you really need?
Do you know how much sleep you really need? As you probably know, the usual recommendation is to sleep 7 to 9 hours. But that’s actually not true for everyone!
When babies don't want to sleep
Babies often need several months before their daily rhythm settles down and they sleep through the night. It's a stressful time for young parents. What mistakes to avoid and how to deal with a baby that won’t sleep.
Melatonin - candy for children?
Social media is full of parents’ tips on how to get their babies to sleep. One popular method is to give them fruit gums containing the sleep hormone melatonin. But are these candies really safe?
Better Bites – How diet can promote good sleep
How cherries, bananas and lentils can improve sleep.
Sleeping well is all about the right pillow
The wrong pillow can cause head and neck pain. Pillows come in various shapes and sizes; have different fillings, and can be hard or soft. How do you find the right pillow for you?
Four tips for good sleep
Getting a good night's sleep shouldn’t be hard. If you struggle to fall asleep or sleep through the night, you can often solve the problem by following a few simple rules of sleep hygiene.
How to strengthen your core
Aurelia Damann with an exercise for the lower back and abdominal muscles.
