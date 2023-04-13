  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
BRICS
Mann mit Einhornaugenmaske
Image: Ekaterina Yakunina/Westend61/IMAGO

How to Sleep Well

38 minutes ago

Getting a good night's sleep can be hard. Especially for new parents. Does melatonin help? How much sleep do we actually need? How important is diet, and the right pillow?

https://p.dw.com/p/4PxrU
In Good Shape | Schlafbedürfnis
Image: DW

How much sleep do you really need?

Do you know how much sleep you really need? As you probably know, the usual recommendation is to sleep 7 to 9 hours. But that’s actually not true for everyone!

 

 

 

Symbolbild | Rückgang Geburtenrate in Deutschland
Image: Fabian Strauch/dpa/picture alliance

When babies don't want to sleep

Babies often need several months before their daily rhythm settles down and they sleep through the night. It's a stressful time for young parents. What mistakes to avoid and how to deal with a baby that won’t sleep.

 

 

 

Deutschland Haribo Gummibärchen
Image: Eibner-Pressefoto/picture alliance

Melatonin - candy for children?

Social media is full of parents’ tips on how to get their babies to sleep. One popular method is to give them fruit gums containing the sleep hormone melatonin. But are these candies really safe?

 

 

 

DW-Sendung In Good Shape | Better Bites
Image: DW

Better Bites – How diet can promote good sleep

How cherries, bananas and lentils can improve sleep.

 

 

 

 

DEUTSCHKURSE | Glossar-kissen
Image: Pixabay

Sleeping well is all about the right pillow

The wrong pillow can cause head and neck pain. Pillows come in various shapes and sizes; have different fillings, and can be hard or soft. How do you find the right pillow for you?

 

 

Four tips for good sleep

Getting a good night's sleep shouldn’t be hard. If you struggle to fall asleep or sleep through the night, you can often solve the problem by following a few simple rules of sleep hygiene.

 

How to strengthen your core

Aurelia Damann with an exercise for the lower back and abdominal muscles.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 15.04.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 16.04.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 17.04.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 19.04.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SAT 15.04.2023 – 09:30 UTC
WED 19.04.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Annalena Baerbock disembarking a plane

In China, Germany's Baerbock says EU on same page as Macron

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protest in Bahir Dar against plans by the federal government to dismantle ASF forces

Calm returns to Ethiopia's Amhara after days of protests

Calm returns to Ethiopia's Amhara after days of protests

Conflicts23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Balinese official confronts two tourists

Bali cracks down on disrespectful tourists

Bali cracks down on disrespectful tourists

Society5 hours ago01:27 min
More from Asia

Germany

Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich: The silent triumph of Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich: The silent triumph of Julian Nagelsmann

Soccer18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Mary Quant

Mary Quant, 'mother of the miniskirt,' dead at 93

Mary Quant, 'mother of the miniskirt,' dead at 93

Culture2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israeli security forces drag a woman on the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on April 5, 2023

What's behind hostilities at Jerusalem's holy site?

What's behind hostilities at Jerusalem's holy site?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

Austin: US takes intelligence leak 'very seriously'

Austin: US takes intelligence leak 'very seriously'

Conflicts18 hours ago01:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

BusinessApril 11, 202302:30 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage