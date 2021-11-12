 How to relax | In Good Shape - The Health Show | DW | 10.09.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

In Good Shape

How to relax

Our senses are the focus of this episode. Psychologist Martin Schmid gives you relaxation tips.

Watch video 01:01

More in the Media Center

DW In Good Shape Sendungslogo

In Good Shape - Fighting diabetes 12.11.2021

September 2, 2018 - (02/09/2018) Quienes padecen anorexia persiguen obsesivamente la delgadez y comen cada vez menos para bajar mÃ¡s de peso. PROHIBIDO EL USO O REPRODUCCIÃN EN COSTA RICA

The psychology of food 12.11.2021

Zu sehen sind Süßigkeiten an einem Messestand auf der ISM Fotograf: Carla Bleiker, 30.1.2018, Köln. Schlagworte Zucker, Süßigkeiten, Süßwaren, Ernährung, ISM.

The two types of diabetes 12.11.2021

Happy friends having lunch together clinking glasses model released Symbolfoto property released PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY JRFF03851

Gut micro biome and 'nutritional type' 12.11.2021

More from German News Service

Coronakrise: Gastronomie öffnet wieder am 19. Mai Wien, 06.05.2021 Corona-Pandemie, Corona, Corona-Virus, CoV 2, Covid 19, Sars, Virus, Virusinfektion, Pandemie, CoronakriseKrise, Viruserkrankung, Coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 Lockdown Ballhausplatz, Kanzleramt, Präsidentschaftskanzlei Fahnen EU Österreich Bundeskanzleramt, Bundespräsidentschaftskanzlei, Flaggen

COVID restrictions 'increase risk of stagnation in Europe' 22.11.2021

DW Destination Culture – Exploring Saxony Folgenbild 7

Destination Culture: Leipzig, Torgau & Mutzschen Castle 22.11.2021

Euromaxx-Sendung am 20.11.2021

A baroque castle for bikers 22.11.2021

Fliessband mit Sand Copyright: WDR

How can we use sand more sustainably? 20.11.2021

More from In Good Shape

DW In Good Shape Sendungslogo

In Good Shape - Doing what it takes to stay healthy and fit 19.11.2021

Still aus WDR Beitrag: 'Wunderwerk Knochen'.

How our bones make us movement miracles 19.11.2021

Vitamin D research. Embargoed to 0001 Sunday April 14 File photo dated 21/11/2016 of a person holding a multivitamin tablet. Vitamin D can dramatically affect the immune system and could make people less susceptible to diseases such as multiple sclerosis, scientists have discovered. Issue date: Sunday April 14, 2019. Researchers at the University of Edinburgh say their study has shed light on how vitamin D deficiency may influence the risk of autoimmune diseases. See PA story SCIENCE VitaminD. Photo credit should read: Charlotte Ball/PA Wire URN:42313134 |

Dietary supplements gain popularity during the pandemic 19.11.2021

Guy has pain in the elbow

What do we need vitamins and minerals for? 19.11.2021

Read also

Symbolbild zur Studie der R+V Versicherung, Die Ängste der Deutschen 2015 ID # 3070961

Be Afraid - The Science of Fear 23.02.2021

Why are anxiety disorders on the rise? Is there a pill for fear? Fear can cause trembling, a racing heart, sweating, and stress. It’s essential for our survival, but it can also make us sick.

Mann zu Hause in grüblerischen Gedanken -Symbolfoto für Depression, schlechte Nachrichten oder Kopfweh Mann mit Hand vor Stirn in Gedanken *** Man at home in brooding thoughts Symbol photo for depression, bad news or headache Man with hand in front of forehead in thoughts

Trick your brain to stop worrying and overthinking 07.08.2020

Overthinking and excessive worrying create feelings of distress and restlessness that may lead to anxiety or depression if left undealt with. Taking back control of your thoughts is the key to feeling peaceful again.

Laptop on wooden floor in a modern room property released PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PDF01888

Can a minimalist mindset help save the planet? 06.01.2020

Less is more, according to a growing movement of minimalists. They say a clean space can clear the head, but could it also draw a link between personal and planetary well-being?

Junge Frau mit Fernglas sucht die Zukunft

Happiness, where are you? 20.03.2020

The search for happiness is more than a luxurious leisure activity; it keeps our engine running. Especially in times like these, when happiness seems elusive, the search is all the more important.