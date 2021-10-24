Training Citizens to become MIL Heroes: DW Akademie’s Approach
DW Akademie works with partners to provide information and media literacy training in more than 23 countries.
The Current Media Landscape
Nowadays, people get their news from a larger variety of sources than ever before. It can be difficult to know what is true and what is false, and to know what is news and what is opinion. This gallery illustrates DW Akademie’s approach to teaching citizens to navigate our increasingly complex media ecosystem. With our training in mind, we hope that everyone can become a MIL hero.
What is MIL?
Media and Information Literacy (MIL) plays an essential role in helping people to responsibly engage with media. It helps them to separate fact from fiction, exercise their right to access information, and become active members of the media ecosystem. DW Akademie’s goal is to empower young people to be active and act responsibly in the media world.
MIL and Digital Rights
The digital rights of citizens are constantly being put under threat. MIL training provides people with an understanding of how online platforms make use of tools like algorithms and targeted business models. It makes people aware of the dangers of mass surveillance and the impacts that new cyber laws could have on their digital rights.
The Five MIL Competencies
The five MIL competencies (abbreviated as “AACRA”) help people navigate through an increasingly complex media landscape. A media literate person can access accurate information and analyze the content, checking its sources and accuracy. They are able to create their own content, such as social media posts, audio content, and videos.
The Five MIL Competencies
Media literate persons are able to reflect on what they have learned while understanding their rights and obligations as a media consumer. They act based on conclusions while consciously consuming media, reporting misinformation or hate speech, demanding transparency, and protecting their personal data online.
MIL Competencies Providing the Answers to Online Challenges
The five MIL competencies help people to deal with different problems that arise in our media landscape. These could include but are not limited to: misinformation, hate speech, cyberbullying, defamation, propaganda, and populism.
Strengths of MIL
DW Akademie has vast experience in media systems, journalism, long-term project strategies, and forming strong collaborations with partners. This puts DW Akademie in a great position to be able to teach adolescents and young adults about how to use media safely and confidently.
The MIL Approach
DW Akademie takes an inclusive approach towards MIL to make sure that the diverse needs of individuals are met. We support partners with MIL advocacy campaigns and the inclusion of MIL in educational systems. We build MIL networks, coach trainers and consultants, and exchange knowledge with a community of experts.
DW Akademie’s Impact
Together with our partners, we equip people all over the world with the basic media skills they require in their everyday lives.
DW Akademie’s Impact
When citizens are media literate, it benefits society as a whole. The wider impact of a media literate population has an influence on issues like censorship, surveillance, and democracy.
