 Training Citizens to become MIL Heroes: DW Akademie's Approach

#mediadev

Training Citizens to become MIL Heroes: DW Akademie’s Approach

DW Akademie works with partners to provide information and media literacy training in more than 23 countries.

  • DW Akademie flashcard showing a girl walking down a narrow street. She looks concerned as advertisements for different social media platforms flash at her.

    The Current Media Landscape

    Nowadays, people get their news from a larger variety of sources than ever before. It can be difficult to know what is true and what is false, and to know what is news and what is opinion. This gallery illustrates DW Akademie’s approach to teaching citizens to navigate our increasingly complex media ecosystem. With our training in mind, we hope that everyone can become a MIL hero.

  • DW Akademie flashcard showing people in various settings consuming different types of media, such as radio, newspapers, and social media.

    What is MIL?

    Media and Information Literacy (MIL) plays an essential role in helping people to responsibly engage with media. It helps them to separate fact from fiction, exercise their right to access information, and become active members of the media ecosystem. DW Akademie’s goal is to empower young people to be active and act responsibly in the media world.

  • DW Akademie flashcard showing a man sitting on a curbside using his smartphone. He is under surveillance (represented by a magnifying glass).

    MIL and Digital Rights

    The digital rights of citizens are constantly being put under threat. MIL training provides people with an understanding of how online platforms make use of tools like algorithms and targeted business models. It makes people aware of the dangers of mass surveillance and the impacts that new cyber laws could have on their digital rights.

  • DW Akademie flashcard showing the five MIL heroes taking a group selfie. Each hero has a virtual frame around their head labeling them as one of the AACRA competencies.

    The Five MIL Competencies

    The five MIL competencies (abbreviated as “AACRA”) help people navigate through an increasingly complex media landscape. A media literate person can access accurate information and analyze the content, checking its sources and accuracy. They are able to create their own content, such as social media posts, audio content, and videos.

  • DW Akademie flashcard showing the five MIL heroes in a dark environment. They’re being watched by many menacing pairs of eyes. The heroes are ready to face the challenge.

    The Five MIL Competencies

    Media literate persons are able to reflect on what they have learned while understanding their rights and obligations as a media consumer. They act based on conclusions while consciously consuming media, reporting misinformation or hate speech, demanding transparency, and protecting their personal data online.

  • DW Akademie flashcard: The five heroes face six fearsome monsters trying to threaten them, but the heroes do not shrink away from the challenge.

    MIL Competencies Providing the Answers to Online Challenges

    The five MIL competencies help people to deal with different problems that arise in our media landscape. These could include but are not limited to: misinformation, hate speech, cyberbullying, defamation, propaganda, and populism.

  • DW Akademie flashcard showing a red toolbox filled with tools. The tools are labelled with words representing the strengths of DW Akademie, such as “knowledge”, “methods”, and “network”.

    Strengths of MIL

    DW Akademie has vast experience in media systems, journalism, long-term project strategies, and forming strong collaborations with partners. This puts DW Akademie in a great position to be able to teach adolescents and young adults about how to use media safely and confidently.

  • DW Akademie flashcard showing an industrial machine. Different sections of the machine are labelled with terms, such as “network”, “education”, and “knowledge sharing”, with different people working on each section. The factory represents DW Akademie’s approach to promoting freedom of speech through MIL.

    The MIL Approach

    DW Akademie takes an inclusive approach towards MIL to make sure that the diverse needs of individuals are met. We support partners with MIL advocacy campaigns and the inclusion of MIL in educational systems. We build MIL networks, coach trainers and consultants, and exchange knowledge with a community of experts.

  • DW Akademie flashcard showing different settings in which the MIL heroes are engaging with young people about the consumption of media.

    DW Akademie’s Impact

    Together with our partners, we equip people all over the world with the basic media skills they require in their everyday lives.

  • DW Akademie flashcard showing a table with a laptop, a cup of coffee, and a newspaper. In the bottom left corner, a hand holds a smartphone. On the screen, a text message conversation is visible. The person is chatting with a friend discussing some news they believe to be fake.

    DW Akademie’s Impact

    When citizens are media literate, it benefits society as a whole. The wider impact of a media literate population has an influence on issues like censorship, surveillance, and democracy.


