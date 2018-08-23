 How do You Stay Cool in the Summer Heat? | Euromaxx | DW | 24.08.2018

Euromaxx

How do You Stay Cool in the Summer Heat?

This week, Euromaxx wanted to hear your advice on how to keep cool when temperatures outside are scorching hot. Thanks to your help, we did not melt as feared!

DW Gewinner Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Hot Summer (DW/E. Dakurah)

A very warm – or should we say cool – welcome to everyone who contributed tips and tricks to fending off the summer heat!

We’re awarding an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch to one of our lucky participants. The winner of the draw is Eugene Dakurah from Ghana in Africa. Congratulations!

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Tipps gegen Hitze

 

