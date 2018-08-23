How do You Stay Cool in the Summer Heat?

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
This week, Euromaxx wanted to hear your advice on how to keep cool when temperatures outside are scorching hot. Thanks to your help, we did not melt as feared!
A very warm – or should we say cool – welcome to everyone who contributed tips and tricks to fending off the summer heat! We’re awarding an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch to one of our lucky participants. The winner of the draw is Eugene Dakurah from Ghana in Africa. Congratulations!
In our series "Island Dreams", Euromaxx presents popular travel destinations. We wanted to know what you'd insist on taking with you to a deserted island. Find out now if you won our thank-you prize.
It's summer in Germany. That means people go on vacation, jump into their local pool and enjoy the warm sun. Here are 11 German words you might hear often this time of year.
The meteorological summer starts in the northern hemisphere on 1st June. That's why Euromaxx wants to know this week what you like most about the warm season or what you like doing most in summer.
A silver screen version of James Bond has been serving Her Majesty since 1962. Agent 007 has been embodied by six actors to date, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig. A look back — and who will be the next?
V.S. Naipaul, the Nobel Prize-winning British author who analyzed postcolonialism, has died in London. The Trinidad-born son of an Indian civil servant and Oxford graduate wrote the best-seller A House for Mr. Biswas.
Camila Cabello and Cardi B were the big winners at the MTV Music Awards. But an old friend stole the show, and she was celebrated by the audience like a pioneer: J.Lo is back.
With the Gamescom underway in Cologne through August 25, here's an exploration of video games set in Germany. There aren't that many.
