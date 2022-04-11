How did our timekeeping system come about?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Our viewer's question this week comes from Arnulfo Quintanilla from El Salvador.
Some say it gives us longer days. Some link it to heart attacks, car crashes and strokes. Some say abolish it! Here's a few ways to handle DST.
Kylian Mbappé's sensational stoppage-time winner gave PSG the edge over Real Madrid in the meeting of two European heavyweights in the last 16. For Mbappé, it was a special goal against a significant opponent.
Almost three years after the devastating fire, time pressure and quarrels complicate the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, notes Cologne's former master builder Barbara Schock-Werner.
Vessels continue to pollute the world's oceans with oily wastewater. A DW investigation shows how seafarers circumvent environmental laws to save time and money, with devastating effects.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version