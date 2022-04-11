 How did our timekeeping system come about? | Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine | DW | 14.04.2022

Tomorrow Today

How did our timekeeping system come about?

Our viewer's question this week comes from Arnulfo Quintanilla from El Salvador.

ARCHIV - Ein Landwirt versprüht Pflanzenschutzmittel auf einem Feld in Brandenburg. Der Einsatz von Pestiziden in der Landwirtschaft sollte nach Ansicht von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen im Landtag in Bayern in Naturschutzgebieten verboten werden. Nach Ansicht der Fraktion behandelt die Staatsregierung den Umweltschutz und die Sicherung der Artenvielfalt nicht ausreichend. Foto: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Is glyphosate dangerous? 11.04.2022

Schlagwörter: eco@africa, environment, Gemüse, Alte Sorten, Arche Noah, Österreich Copyright: ARCHE NOAH

The science of gardening 10.04.2022

Indien | Pestizidverwendung in indischer Landwirtschaft

Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine 10.04.2022

This undated photo provided by the Archaeological Park of Paestum shows a view of the excavations in the Archaeological Park of Paestum and Velia, near Naples, Italy, where ruins of a painted brick wall and ancient warrior helmets at a site that might be a forerunner of a temple dedicated to the goddess Athena on the acropolis of one of Magna Graecia's most important city were found. Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, that two well-preserved helmets and remains of what was apparently a rectangular building, along with vases carrying the Greek inscription sacred and metal fragments believed to have been pieces of weapons were unearthed. (Archaeological Park of Paestum and Velia via AP)

Revealing bird's-eye archeology 03.04.2022

Egyptologists are deciphering messages inked on papyrus thousands of years ago.

Unlocking papyrus secrets 14.04.2022

How are cows doing? Researchers hope to help reduce their stress levels.

How now, brown cow? 14.04.2022

Der Astronaut Matthias Maurer in der ISS.

Coping with weightlessness 14.04.2022

DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine 14.04.2022

Tired businessman sleeping in office Copyright: EricxAudras B42410745

Daylight saving time: Pros, cons and health tips 17.03.2022

Some say it gives us longer days. Some link it to heart attacks, car crashes and strokes. Some say abolish it! Here's a few ways to handle DST.

Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates scoring the winning goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 1st leg match between Paris Saint-Germain Feminines and Real Madrid at Le Parc des Princes, Paris, France on 15 February 2022. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK Copyright: xAndyxRowlandx PMI-4762-0002

Champions League: Mbappé's last-minute mastery offers Madrid glimpse into future 16.02.2022

Kylian Mbappé's sensational stoppage-time winner gave PSG the edge over Real Madrid in the meeting of two European heavyweights in the last 16. For Mbappé, it was a special goal against a significant opponent.

Südseite mit Einrüstung und Kran beim Besuch der Kathedrale Notre-Dame de Paris, in der am 15. April 2019 ein Großbrand entstanden war. Viele Teile des Dachstuhls verbrannten sowie der weltberühmte Vieringsturm aus Holz fiel dem Feuer zum Opfer. Frankreichs Präsident kündigte nach dem Brand den sofortigen Wiederaufbau an.. Paris, 14.11.2021

Restoration of Notre Dame remains a challenge 04.04.2022

Almost three years after the devastating fire, time pressure and quarrels complicate the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, notes Cologne's former master builder Barbara Schock-Werner.

Die Mumbai Maersk liegt umringt von Schleppern in der Nordsee. Das 400 Meter lange Containerschiff hatte sich am Mittwochabend etwa sechs Kilometer nšrdlich der ostfriesischen Insel Wangerooge festgefahren. Es war von Rotterdam unterwegs nach Bremerhaven. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Exclusive: Cargo ships dumping oil into the sea go unpunished 22.03.2022

Vessels continue to pollute the world's oceans with oily wastewater. A DW investigation shows how seafarers circumvent environmental laws to save time and money, with devastating effects.